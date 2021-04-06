UCL Rewind: Man City edges Dortmund, Real Madrid downs Liverpool

Manchester City received a surprisingly tough test from out-of-form visitors Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg, but did enough to scrap by with a 2-1 victory.

Phil Foden’s 90th minute winner handed Pep Guardiola’s side a slight advantage heading into a second leg trip to Signal Iduna Park next week.

The cross from KDB. The touch and assist from Gundogan. The finish from Foden. 😯 pic.twitter.com/8ka41adyrJ — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Foden’s composure from close range allowed the England midfielder to slide a shot past Marwin Hitz, for the eventual winner at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne’s sensational cross to the back post was brought down cleanly by Ilkay Gundogan, who laid a pass to Foden for the winning goal.

De Bruyne’s second Champions League goal of the season broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, giving the Citizens an early advantage at home.

VAR waved away a penalty claim in the 33rd minute which could’ve seen Man City double its advantage before halftime.

Erling Haaland had good opportunities in each half for Dortmund, but Ederson was up to the task on both occasions. The Norwegian would play a part in Dortmund’s eventual equalizer late in the second half.

Haaland continued a great play upfield by Jude Bellingham before picking out Marco Reus. Reus would calmly slide a shot into the bottom-right corner, tying things up for the visitors.

CAPTAIN REUS WITH A HUGE AWAY GOAL 💥 pic.twitter.com/R5szRN8VQr — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

However, Foden’s cool finish in before stoppage time sealed the win for City and gave them a slight lead heading to Dortmund next week.

Real Madrid 3 – Liverpool 1

Real Madrid continues its fine run of form on Tuesday, rolling to a 3-1 first leg victory at home over Liverpool.

Vinicus Junior scored twice for Los Blancos while Marco Asensio also chipped in with a first-half finish. Liverpool’s three-match winning run came to an end in all competitions and the Reds will have it all to do at Anfield next week for a chance of advancing.

It was a strong first-half for Los Blancos, who took a 2-0 lead through a nine-minute period before halftime. Vinicius got on the end of a superb over-the- top ball from Toni Kroos before sliding a shot past Alisson for his first goal of the night.

THAT BALL FROM KROOS. THE CONTROL AND FINISH FROM VINICIUS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3dP0yrD1n6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Asensio would double the hosts advantage thanks to a costly giveaway from Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back’s back header fell right to Asensio, who made no mistake giving Los Blancos a two-goal advantage.

That assist from Trent Alexander- Arnold 🙃 Marco Asensio says thank you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KNr82gXkPy — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Mo Salah would cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 51st minute, finishing off from close range after great work from Diogo Jota. Jota cut his way through the Real Madrid backline before setting up the Egyptian inside of the box.

Mo Salah gets a huge away goal 💥 pic.twitter.com/Vo6BnplGh6 — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Vinicius would have the final say though, hitting a shot between Nathaniel Phillips’ legs and past a diving Alisson for a insurance goal. Alisson could only get one hand to the shot, but ultimately watched as it rolled past the goal line.

Vinicius Junior. Again. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/X7cVAv8afW — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 6, 2021

Liverpool only mustered one shot on goal in the match and will need a lot more at Anfield to remain in the competition.