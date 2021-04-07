UCL Rewind: Mbappe double leads PSG over Bayern, Chelsea handles FC Porto

In a rematch of last year’s UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious in its first-leg quarterfinal match-up against Bayern Munich in a snowy contest at the Allianz Arena.

PSG had the advantage early after a goal from Kylian Mbappe in the third minute opened the scoring for the Parisians.

PSG added a second in the 28th minute after gorgeous cross-field pass from Neymar was turned into the back of the net by Marquinhos.

The reigning Europe champions pulled one back in the 37th minute with a goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who started in place of the injured Robert Lewandowski.

The intensity of the match ramped up in the 59th minute when Thomas Müller tied the game at 2-2 by heading home a free kick from Joshua Kimmich.

PSG remained unfazed, with Kylian Mbappe completing his brace in the 68th minute after getting the better of Jerome Boateng and slotting a shot past Manuel Neuer to put PSG up 3-2.

A hat-trick at Camp Nou.

Mbappe’s goal ended up being the difference in the match, but Bayern made countless attempts to even the scoreline before the final whistle was blown.

Late in the match, Müller had a chance in the box that he pulled wide and David Alaba missed an opportunity to equalize in the games final minutes.

Keylor Navas once again stood tall in goal for PSG, making 10 saves in the match.

The reverse fixture will be played next week with PSG holding a massive one goal advantage on away goals. Bayern will need to come out on the offensive and will likely still be without Lewandowski while he recovers from a sprained knee that is expected to keep him sidelined for four weeks.

FC Porto 0, Chelsea 2

Chelsea continued its strong Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory over FC Porto in Spain.

The Blues took the lead in the 33rd minute via a gorgeous turn and low blast by Mason Mount. The goal was Mount’s first in the Champions League this season, and at 22 years old he is the youngest player in Chelsea history to score in the Champions League knockout stage.

Porto was able to muster up five shots on target to Chelsea’s three, but the Dragões were unable to find the magic that helped them knock-off Juventus in the previous round.

U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic was able to make the bench for Chelsea after coming off with a slight hamstring injury over the weekend, coming on in the 65th minute for Timo Werner. Pulisic looked lively during his 25-minute cameo, rattling the crossbar with a shot in the 84th minute that would have put the match out of reach.

Ben Chilwell officially put the match to rest in the 85th minute, pouncing on a mistake from Porto defender Jesus “Tecatito” Corona to make it 2-0 Chelsea.

The win gives Chelsea a 2-0 advantage on away goals, but just like the first leg, the second will be played in Sevilla, Spain due to coronavirus restrictions.