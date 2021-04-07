USMNT moves up to 20th in latest FIFA rankings

The U.S. Men’s National Team moved up into the top 20 in the latest FIFA rankings, the first time in the Gregg Berhalter era the team has done so.

After a pair of March friendly wins over Jamaica and Northern Ireland, the USMNT moved up to No. 20 in Wednesday’s rankings, breaking into the Top 20 for the first time since 2014. Mexico dropped to No. 11 and out of the top 10 after going 1-1 in its March friendly schedule.

Jamaica, El Salvador, and Canada were also among the teams to move up out of the Concacaf nations, all staying in the top seven in the federation. The Reggae Boyz leapfrogged up to No. 45, Costa Rica remained level at No. 50, El Salvador moved up one spot to No. 69 and Canada advanced three places up to No. 70.

The USMNT will next be in action on May 30th against Switzerland in St. Gallen for its fourth friendly of the new year.

Here is the current FIFA Top 10:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Spain

7. Italy

8. Argentina

9. Uruguay

10. Denmark