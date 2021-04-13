DeAndre Yedlin out at least one month with torn ankle ligaments

DeAndre Yedlin recently returned to action for Galatasaray on Saturday, but will now miss at least one month after suffering an injury in the eventual draw for the club.

Yedlin was replaced after 27 minutes in a 1-1 draw with Fatih Karagumruk and now the American defender isn’t expected to play anytime soon. Yedlin has been diagnosed with torn right ankle ligaments, forcing him to miss at least one month of action.

He joins Radamel Falcao on the sidelines for the current third place side, with eight league matches to go.

Yedlin has been a regular for Galatasaray since his arrival from Newcastle United in January, but did miss a recent 3-0 road loss to Hatayspor through a one-match suspension. The U.S. Men’s National Team star was sent off in a March 19th 4-3 home loss to Rizespor, after picking up two yellow cards in the second half.

Yedlin has made nine combined appearances for the club since debuting on February 6th, scoring one goal and totaling over 500 minutes of first team action. However, the club has continued to fall further away from the top two spots in the Super Lig and will now be without two of its key starters going forward.

Galatasaray sits four points back of second place Fenerbahce and eight points behind leaders Besiktas. Yedlin will hopefully make a speedy recovery, with not only club action but future USMNT matches on the docket this summer.