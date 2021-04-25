Zack Steffen posts shutout to help Manchester City lift EFL Cup

U.S. Men’s National Team goalkeeper Zack Steffen didn’t have much to do in Sunday’s EFL Cup Final, but the one save he made was a highlight-reel stop that helped Manchester City win its first trophy of the season.

Steffen’s diving fingertip save to deny Giovani LoCelso helped keep the EFL Cup final at 0-0 before Aymeric LaPorte scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute to secure a 1-0 triumph, helping Manchester City win its fourth consecutive EFL Cup title.

Manchester City dominated play but struggled to find goals in a first half when Tottenham failed to generate a single shot on goal. Spurs improved in the second half, and tested Steffen just two minutes after halftime, with LoCelso forcing Steffen into a fingertip save on Tottenham’s only shot on goal of the match.

Steffen secured his first professional trophy in the process, becoming the fourth American to win the EFL Cup, joining John Harkes (Sheffield Wednesday in 1991), Kasey Keller (Leicester City in 1997) and Brad Friedel (Blackburn in 2002).

Steffen also joined U.S. Men’s National Team teammates Sergino Dest (Copa Del Rey with Barcelona) and Weston McKennie (Italian Super Cup) as Americans to win silverware in Europe this season, with several other Americans in line to join that group.

Steffen and Manchester City will now focus on Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain, while also closing in on an English Premier League title.