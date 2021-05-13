Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Pulisic, Brooks, and more

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have one eye on the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final later this month against Manchester City, but first will be looking to pick up its first trophy of the season on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel’s men face off with top four rivals Leicester City on Saturday in the FA Cup Final, with both teams looking to end their domestic schedules on a high note. Pulisic is coming off a 90 minute performance against Arsenal on Wednesday in a 1-0 league loss, but showed promising moments in the London Derby defeat.

The 22-year-old has picked up his performances over the last few months, just in time to hopefully lead the Blues to a pair of trophies before the end of May. Leicester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League play back in January and will be hoping to find similar success against the Blues on Saturday.

Elsewhere, John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on RB Leipzig while Sergino Dest and Barcelona try to stay alive in the La Liga title race. Weston McKennie and Juventus face a tough Serie A clash against champions Inter Milan, looking to jump into the top four. Daryl Dike and Cameron Carter-Vickers both start their EFL Championship Playoff ties on Monday while DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray need a win or draw, and some help to win the Turkish Super Lig title.

Here is a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

fa cup final

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Leicester City on Saturday.

premier league

Zack Steffen and Manchester City face Newcastle United on Friday.

Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream and Fulham face Southampton on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolves face Tottenham on Sunday.

Championship playoffs

Daryl Dike and Barnsley face Swansea City on Monday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Bournemouth face Brentford on Monday.

league one playoffs

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland are off until May 19th.

division 1

Division 1 is off until May 21st.

Germany

bundesliga

Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Mainz on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Chris Richards and Hoffenheim face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Matthew Hoppe and Schalke face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Pellegrino Matarazzo‘s Stuttgart face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green, Tim Tillman and Greuther Furth face Paderborn on Saturday.

McKinze Gaines and Hannover face St. Pauli on Saturday.

3. Liga

Justin Che and Bayern Munich II face 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Terrence Boyd and Hallescher FC face Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Regionalliga

Joe Scally and Borussia Monchengladbach II face Fortuna Koln on Saturday.

Spain

La Liga

Sergino Dest and Barcelona face Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Eibar on Sunday.

Segunda Liga

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Sabadell on Sunday.

La Liga 2

Konrad De La Fuente and Barcelona B face UCAM Mercia on Sunday.

Italy

Serie A

Weston McKennie and Juventus face Inter Milan on Saturday.

Bryan Reynolds and AS Roma face Lazio on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Tim Weah and Lille face Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Nicholas Gioacchini and Caen face Clermont Foot on Saturday.

Portugal

primeira liga

Reggie Cannon and Boavista face Portimonense on Saturday.

Belgium

first division playoffs

Matt Miazga and Anderlecht face Mark McKenzie and Genk on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Luca De La Torre and Heracles face AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Uly Llanez and Heerenveen face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Richie Ledezma is OUT (Injury) for PSV.

Austria

bundesliga

Brenden Aaronson and Red Bull Salzburg face LASK on Sunday.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Austria Vienna face Taylor Booth, Brandon Servania and SKN St. Poelten on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten and Admira Moedling face Hartberg on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Sivasspor face Kasimpasa on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Galatasaray face Yeni Malatyaspor on Saturday.

Mix Diskerud and Denizlispor face Fatih Karagumruk on Saturday.

Swedish

Nebiyou Perry and Ostersunds face AIK on Monday.

Romain Gall and Orebro are off until May 18th.

Denmark

Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi and Odense face Vejle Boldklub on Friday.

Haji Wright and Sonderjyske face Lyngby on Monday.

Jonathan Amon is OUT (Injury) for Nordsjaelland.

First Division

Christian Cappis and Hobro face Kolding on Friday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face OFI Crete on Saturday.

Scotland

premiership

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face St. Mirren on Sunday.

Dillon Powers is OUT (Injury) for Dundee United.

Switzerland

Super League

Theoson Siebatcheu and Young Boys face Luzern on Saturday.

Poland

ekstraklasa

Ben Lederman and Rakow face Pogon Szczecin on Sunday.

Aron Johannsson and Lech Ponzan face Gornik Zabrze on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Lechia Gdansk face Jagiellonia Bialystok on Sunday.

Argentina

Primera Division

Joel Sonora and Talleres face Colon on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Estudiantes on Saturday.

Brazil

Gaucho final

Johnny Cardoso and Internacional face Gremio on Saturday.