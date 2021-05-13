Arriola set to jump back into action with D.C. United

More from
Inter Miami left to look in mirror after "unacceptable" showing in loss to CF Montreal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Unacceptable. That is the word Inter Miami repeated early on Thursday morning to describe the performance put forth in a “bitterly disappointing” defeat that served as a “reality (…)
CF Montreal continues impressive start to 2021 with road win at Inter Miami
CF Montreal returned to winning ways albeit after a lengthy weather delay, condemning Inter Miami CF to its second defeat in its opening five games. The lightning subsided after two hours, with the Canadian (…)
MLS Week 5 Scoreboard: TFC beats Crew, Revs tie Union, and more
Toronto FC showed off some of its new faces on Wednesday night, but it was a pair of old, familiar faces that helped the Canadian side earn a much-needed victory. Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore scored goals to (…)
Aaronson, Marsch clinch Austrian Bundesliga title to cap domestic double
Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch have formed quite the bond at Austrian powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg and the American duo capped off an impressive league season by winning the Bundesliga title. Red Bull (…)
The realities of the Inter Miami roster have Phil Neville taking a different tactical approach
Phil Neville talked for much of the preseason about wanting Inter Miami to become a high pressing and possession-based team under his watch, but the profiles of his players have made him change his (…)
Tyler Adams ruled out of German Cup Final
Tyler Adams was in a race against the clock to be fit for Thursday’s German Cup Final, but will unfortunately miss out for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Nagelsmann confirmed his absentees for this week’s (…)
Wondolowski, Paulo and Araujo headline SBI MLS Best XI for Week 4
The LA Galaxy enjoyed one of the biggest wins of Major League Soccer’s Week 4 and a trio of standouts led the charge, putting together some of the best performances in the league. Javier Hernandez, Jonathan (…)
Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Reyna looks to lift German Cup, and more
One U.S. Men’s National Team player will go home with the German Cup this week as Gio Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face a Tyler Adams-less RB Leipzig side in Berlin. Borussia Dortmund faces off with RB Leipzig (…)
MLS Ticker: Toronto FC signs Dwyer, Galaxy reportedly targeting midfielder Raveloson, and more
Toronto FC boosted its attacking options on Tuesday by signing long-time MLS forward Dom Dwyer. The Eastern Conference club announced the signing, which will see Dwyer a member of the squad through the (…)
Inter Miami Notes: Matuidi to "start" vs. CF Montreal, Federico unlikely to get the nod, and more
Blaise Matuidi suffered an injury on Sunday that took him out of Inter Miami’s last game, but he should be available for the next one on Wednesday. Inter Miami is set to take on CF Montreal in an Eastern (…)
