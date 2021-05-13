Arriola set to jump back into action with D.C. United

Paul Arriola hasn’t dressed in a competitive match for D.C. United in more than six months, but could be back in action for the MLS club on Thursday after a long wait on the sidelines.

Arriola is set to dress for Hernan Losada’s side for a league match with the Chicago Fire at Audi Field on Thursday evening. After missing majority of the 2020 MLS season due to a torn ACL, Arriola returned to play in the regular season finale against the then-Montreal Impact.

Since then, Arriola went on a loan stint to EFL Championship side Swansea City in January, but a quadriceps injury ended his stay prematurely and forced him back to the United States. Now, after weeks of rest and rehabilitation, Arriola looks set to return to normal for D.C. United.