Brandon Servania reflects on Austrian loan spell

Brandon Servania has had many experiences from his first spell playing in Europe and now will look to conclude his time there on a high note before returning to MLS.

Servania watched from the sidelines this weekend as his loan club SKN St. Poelten fell further into the relegation picture in the Austrian Bundesliga. The midfielder has made seven appearances in Austria this season, and even featured alongside fellow American Taylor Booth who was loaned to the club from Bayern Munich.

Servania did not have a say recently in the last few matches, but admitted the relegation worries is nothing similar to MLS.

“Just the pressure is crazy,” Servania said in a club interview. “Fighting relegation is a huge deal and it’s scary to a lot of the guys. At the end of the day, I’m only on loan. But here, people are fighting for their families and to put food on the table.”

“It’s so much different to MLS where you could lose every game and there’s no penalty, but here you’d drop down a whole league so there’s money on the line. It’s makes everything more intense and every point matters especially at the last stretch.”

Servania got a first hand look at the effort and work needed to play consistent in Europe, albeit in front of three different managers at St. Poelten. Now after earning a first taste of the European game, Servania will hope to end his loan spell on a high note before returning to Luchi Gonzalez’s squad.

The midfielder has made 33 combined appearances for FC Dallas in his short MLS career and has ample opportunities left in the 2021 campaign. After showing promising moments in Europe in his first spell, a strong season back in the United States could pay huge dividends for his future as a professional player.

“[It was a] good opportunity to see more first team minutes in another environment,” Servania said. “Just to adapt and be able to take away as much as I can because the league is different, the style of play is a little bit different. The whole experience was learning new things. Not just style of play but the position change, the language, everything.”

FC Dallas is coming off a 1-1 Texas Derby draw with rivals Houston Dynamo and next travels to winless Minnesota United on May 15th.