SBISoccer.com

Brenden Aaronson's first European brace has Red Bull Salzburg on verge of title

Brenden Aaronson's first European brace has Red Bull Salzburg on verge of title

Americans Abroad

Brenden Aaronson's first European brace has Red Bull Salzburg on verge of title

By May 9, 2021 10:43 am

By |

Brenden Aaronson played a part in Red Bull Salzburg claiming one trophy so far this season and he helped the club move one step closer to bringing home the Austrian Bundesliga title on Sunday.

Aaronson registered his first brace in Europe by helping Jesse Marsch’s side pick up a 3-1 road victory over Sturm Graz. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder now has seven goals this season in all competitions for the Austrian powerhouse.

The New Jersey native needed only 20 minutes to break the deadlock, slotting home a through ball nutmeg assist from Mergim Berisha into the bottom-right corner.

Two minutes after Strum Graz tied the match through Otar Kiteishvili’s equalizer, Aaronson called his own number again to put the visitors in front for good. The midfielder hit a rocket from outside of the box into the corner for his second goal of the match, which proved to be the winner.

Zlatko Junuzovic would cap the final score at 3-1, sealing an important victory for Jesse Marsch’s side. Red Bull Salzburg can now clinch the league title this coming week with a win or draw against Rapid Vienna.

Aaronson not only registered his first multi-goal performance, but he completed 85% of his passes, won one defensive tackle, and made one interception.

Red Bull Salzburg has three matches remaining in its domestic season.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

From The Web

Comments

4 comments
  • LZ

    I Like his stutter-step on the first goal to keep himself onsite. Very smart by the kid.
    I always said his physical ability is average. What makes him stand out is his smartness.

    Reply
  • Jamie

    Fantastic! Now who can explain to me why Brenden’s shirt has the secondary sponsor on the front of his shirt and everybody else has normal Red Bull logo?

    Reply
    • Jamie

      *why Brenden has the secondary sponsor on the front of his shirt. I DO speak English, I promise.

      Reply

Add your comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More from

More SBI
Home