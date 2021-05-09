Brenden Aaronson's first European brace has Red Bull Salzburg on verge of title

Brenden Aaronson played a part in Red Bull Salzburg claiming one trophy so far this season and he helped the club move one step closer to bringing home the Austrian Bundesliga title on Sunday.

Aaronson registered his first brace in Europe by helping Jesse Marsch’s side pick up a 3-1 road victory over Sturm Graz. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder now has seven goals this season in all competitions for the Austrian powerhouse.

The New Jersey native needed only 20 minutes to break the deadlock, slotting home a through ball nutmeg assist from Mergim Berisha into the bottom-right corner.

Two minutes after Strum Graz tied the match through Otar Kiteishvili’s equalizer, Aaronson called his own number again to put the visitors in front for good. The midfielder hit a rocket from outside of the box into the corner for his second goal of the match, which proved to be the winner.

Zlatko Junuzovic would cap the final score at 3-1, sealing an important victory for Jesse Marsch’s side. Red Bull Salzburg can now clinch the league title this coming week with a win or draw against Rapid Vienna.

Aaronson not only registered his first multi-goal performance, but he completed 85% of his passes, won one defensive tackle, and made one interception.

Red Bull Salzburg has three matches remaining in its domestic season.