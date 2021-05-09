Brenden Aaronson's first European brace has Red Bull Salzburg on verge of title

Brenden Aaronson played a part in Red Bull Salzburg claiming one trophy so far this season and he helped the club move one step closer to bringing home the Austrian Bundesliga title on Sunday.
Aaronson registered his first brace in Europe by helping Jesse Marsch’s side pick up a 3-1 road victory over Sturm Graz. The former Philadelphia Union midfielder now has seven goals this season in all competitions for the Austrian powerhouse.
The New Jersey native needed only 20 minutes to break the deadlock, slotting home a through ball nutmeg assist from Mergim Berisha into the bottom-right corner.
Brenden Aaronson GOAL! Nice run and left-footed chip over the keeper for his first goal of the day for Red Bull Salzburg vs. Sturm Graz. And how about that NUTMEG ASSIST from Mergim Berisha! pic.twitter.com/OF6SSCiS6c
Two minutes after Strum Graz tied the match through Otar Kiteishvili’s equalizer, Aaronson called his own number again to put the visitors in front for good. The midfielder hit a rocket from outside of the box into the corner for his second goal of the match, which proved to be the winner.
BRENDEN AARONSON DOES IT AGAIN! He scores from distance for his second goal of the game in 3-1 win over Sturm Graz to put Red Bull Salzburg on the threshold of an Austrian Bundesliga title pic.twitter.com/E4qaBJwNk2
Zlatko Junuzovic would cap the final score at 3-1, sealing an important victory for Jesse Marsch’s side. Red Bull Salzburg can now clinch the league title this coming week with a win or draw against Rapid Vienna.
Aaronson not only registered his first multi-goal performance, but he completed 85% of his passes, won one defensive tackle, and made one interception.
Red Bull Salzburg has three matches remaining in its domestic season.
I Like his stutter-step on the first goal to keep himself onsite. Very smart by the kid.
I always said his physical ability is average. What makes him stand out is his smartness.
Fantastic! Now who can explain to me why Brenden’s shirt has the secondary sponsor on the front of his shirt and everybody else has normal Red Bull logo?
*why Brenden has the secondary sponsor on the front of his shirt. I DO speak English, I promise.
that boy good!!!