Carles Gil, Sounders headline The Best of MLS in Week 3

The New England Revolution know all too well just how valuable Carles Gil is to their team, having struggled mightily in 2020 when the Spanish playmaker was sidelined. He returned in time to lead a strong playoff surge, and provide a glimpse of what would come in 2021.

Gil showed off just how dangerous he can be in helping led the Revs to an impressive 2-1 win against a strong Atlanta United side, a performance that earned him SBI MLS Player of the Week honors.

There was plenty of stiff competition for this week’s prize, with Real Salt Lake’s Rubio Rubin, Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz and San Jose’s Jackson Yueill also posting very deserving performances.

Here is a closer look at the Best of MLS in Week 3:

Player of the Week

Carles Gil was at his magical best against Atlanta, setting up chance after chance (5 key passes in total) and might have recorded a trio of assists if his teammates could have finished their chances better.

Gil ultimately did set up a Brandon Bye goal, and worked the pass to Tajon Buchanan that drew the game-winning penalty kick that he converted to secure a valuable three points for the Revs.

Team of the Week

There were some good showings throughout MLS, from Real Salt Lake’s win over Sporting KC, to NYCFC’s win at Philadelphia, but the Sounders get the nod for their thorough domination and entertaining attacking display in a 3-0 dismantling of the LA Galaxy.

Young Player of the Week

For the second straight week it’s Cowell setting the pace for young MLS players. His goal and two assists tore apart the D.C. United defense, adding to the building momentum surrounding his growing status as one the most coveted youngsters in the league.

Goal of the Week

There were some good goals this week, from Nani’s flashy finish to Jackson Yueill’s long-range bomb, but Diego Rubio gets the nod for his power and precision on this inch-perfect free kick, which also wound up serving as the winning goal in Colorado’s 1-0 win at Vancouver:

What did you think of this week’s Best of MLS Award selections? Who was selected that you were happy to see chosen? Who didn’t make the cut that you feel deserved the nod?

Share your thoughts below.