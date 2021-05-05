CCL Rewind: Toronto FC eliminated after losing again to Cruz Azul

Toronto FC had a very tough task on Tuesday night, and ultimately it proved too difficult.

Cruz Azul eliminated Toronto FC from the Concacaf Champions League, finishing off the Canadian side with a 1-0 home win in the second leg of their quarterfinal series. The narrow victory at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City came courtesy of a long-distance goal from Brayan Angulo in the first half, and saw the Liga MX side advance via a 4-1 aggregate score.

Angulo found the back of the net in the 27th minute, unleashing a shot from approximately 40 yards over Toronto FC goalkeeper Alex Bono and under the crossbar. The tally was Angulo’s third in the series after and fourth in this CCL campaign.

The MLS side had chances to score before and after Angulo’s blast, including on one opportunity from Ayo Akinola at the near post in the opening stanza, but could not find the quality needed in the final third to try and make things interesting.

Cruz Azul, which has never won a Concacaf Champions League, will now await to face the winner of the Columbus Crew vs. Monterrey quarterfinals series set to conclude on Wednesday. That tie is currently even at 2-2, with Monterrey holding the away goals advantage.

Toronto FC, meanwhile, heads back to MLS play with a Saturday visit vs. the New York Red Bulls.