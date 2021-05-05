CCL Rewind: Union finish off Atlanta United with stalemate

Kacper Przybylko has been on fire for the Philadelphia Union in the Concacaf Champions League this season and the in-form striker delivered once again for the defending Supporters’ Shield winners.

Przybylko’s fifth goal of the competition helped the Union advance to a first-ever semifinal thanks to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park. Despite a first-half finish from Santiago Sosa, the Union breezed by the Five Stripes on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Union had the better of the offensive chances in the opening half, but went into halftime under some late pressure.

Sosa’s first professional goal gave the Five Stripes a lifeline before halftime, after curling a shot into the bottom corner past Andre Blake. It was a sweet strike from Sosa, who had the best chance for Atlanta United in the opening half.

Alejandro Bedoya came close to tying things up for the Union on the night, heading off the bar from a corner kick in the 72nd minute.

With the Five Stripes pushing for a late pair of goals to force a penalty shootout, the Union delivered the final nail in the coffin on a counter attack. Cory Burke’s cross from the left wing found Przybylko wide open in the box, allowing the striker to slam home into the top of the net.

Andre Blake finished with four saves on the night as the Union will next face either Club America or the Portland Timbers in August’s semifinal round. Both Jamiro Monteiro and Matt Real will miss the first leg after picking up yellow cards in Tuesday’s affair.