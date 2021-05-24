Clint Dempsey headlines star-studded CBS Sports announcer crew for Nations League

Clint Dempsey has largely stayed away from professional soccer since calling time on his playing career, but he is about make an unexpected return as part of a star-studded announcer crew.

CBS Sports revealed its broadcast team for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League Finals on Monday, and Dempsey is part of an announcer lineup that includes other former U.S. Men’s National Team players like Maurice Edu, Charlie Davies, and Oguchi Onyewu.

Dempsey, Davies, and Onyewu will all serve as analysts for in-studio coverage while Edu and former USMNT defender Marcelo Balbao will do match analysis from the broadcast booth.

Making up the rest of the CBS Sports announcer crew are Kate Abdo, Nico Cantor, Jenny Chiu, Janelly Farias, Andres Cordero, and Adrian Garcia-Marquez. Abdo will serve as an in-studio host, Cantor and Chiu will provide sideline coverage, Farias will contribute in studio, and Cordero and Garcia-Marquez will do play-by-play commentary.

The network plans to air ‘Concacaf Today’ live, a program that will include pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Concacaf Today will be broadcast from inside Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado — site of the competition’s last four matches.

The Concacaf Nations League resumes on June 3 with a pair of semifinal matches. The USMNT will first battle Honduras before Mexico squares off against Costa Rica. The tournament’s third-placed game and final will take place three days later.