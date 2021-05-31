CONCACAF Nations League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

By Tyler Snipes | May 31, 2021 11:00 am ET

Nearly a year after originally scheduled to take place, it is almost time to decide the inaugural champion of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The final four cast square off this week to battle for their spots in next week’s final which should provide for some great viewing.

Both matchups take place on Thursday when the United States will be looking to not only shake off a disappointing weekend loss but get some revenge on the same nation, Honduras, which knocked it out of this year’s Olympic games.

The other semifinal matchup sees Mexico taking on Costa Rica. Both are missing some star power, but the Ticos are the most affected seeing as they’ll be without goalkeeper Kaylor Navas.

The makings are there for a United States – Mexico classic in the final, but the wild nature of CONCACAF competitions give ground for anything to happen.

Elsewhere, World Cup Qualifiers play out in South America, some of Europe’s best tune-up in friendlies, and the UEFA U-21 Euros head towards the business end.

Here is a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:

THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCH

Honduras vs United States – The USMNT should have a chip on its shoulder to make up for the Olympic campaign debacle in March. Mexico vs Costa Rica – El Tri should have the Ticos covered but anything can happen in a CONCACAF competition. Uruguay vs Paraguay – Both on the fringe of safety at the moment, neither team can afford to be comfortable in their World Cup Qualifier contest. France vs Wales – The defending World Cup champions have invited Kareem Benzema back to the fold after six years. Can he carve out a spot for himself in the big picture? Racing Club vs Boca Juniors – Club action rolls on through the International break in Argentina, and these two square off in the Primera División summer playoff semifinal.

THIS WEEK’S Soccer on TV AND ONLINE

Monday

Men’s International Friendly

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Turkey vs Guinea

Primera División

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Boca Juniors

6 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente vs Colón

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Macarthur

EFL League Two

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Morecambe vs Newport County

UEFA Euro U-21

12 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Spain U21 vs Croatia U21

12 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV– Netherlands U21 vs France U21

3 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal U21 vs Italy U21

3 p.m. -ESPN3- Denmark U21 vs Germany U21

Liga MX Femenil

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara

Primera Division

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Rentistas vs Wanderers

Tuesday

Men’s International Friendly

12 p.m. -ESPN3- Kosovo vs San Marino

12 p.m. -ESPN3- Lithuania vs Estonia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN3- Poland vs Russia

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Boavista vs Vasco da Gama

USL League One

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Forward Madison

Wednesday

Men’s International Friendly

3:05 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- France vs Wales

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

Copa do Brasil

3:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Brasiliense

6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Fortaleza vs Ceará

8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Corinthians vs Atlético Goianiense

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs OKC Energy

7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs FC Tulsa

11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Oakland Roots

USL League One

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto II vs Union Omaha

Thursday

CONCACAF Nations League

7:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Honduras vs United States

10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mexico vs Costa Rica

World Cup Qualifying

4 p.m. –fuboTV – Bolivia vs Venezuela

6 p.m. –fuboTV – Uruguay vs Paraguay

8 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentina vs Chile

11 p.m. –fuboTV – Peru vs Colombia

Australian A-League

5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Copa do Brasil

8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – CRB vs Palmeiras

UEFA Euro U-21

12 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV – TBD vs TBD: Semi-Final 1

3 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV – TBD vs TBD: Semi-Final 2

USL Championship

9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+– Austin Bold vs El Paso Locomotive