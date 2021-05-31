CONCACAF Nations League semifinals headline This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

Nearly a year after originally scheduled to take place, it is almost time to decide the inaugural champion of the CONCACAF Nations League.
The final four cast square off this week to battle for their spots in next week’s final which should provide for some great viewing.
Both matchups take place on Thursday when the United States will be looking to not only shake off a disappointing weekend loss but get some revenge on the same nation, Honduras, which knocked it out of this year’s Olympic games.
The other semifinal matchup sees Mexico taking on Costa Rica. Both are missing some star power, but the Ticos are the most affected seeing as they’ll be without goalkeeper Kaylor Navas.
The makings are there for a United States – Mexico classic in the final, but the wild nature of CONCACAF competitions give ground for anything to happen.
Elsewhere, World Cup Qualifiers play out in South America, some of Europe’s best tune-up in friendlies, and the UEFA U-21 Euros head towards the business end.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here is a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCH
- Honduras vs United States – The USMNT should have a chip on its shoulder to make up for the Olympic campaign debacle in March.
- Mexico vs Costa Rica – El Tri should have the Ticos covered but anything can happen in a CONCACAF competition.
- Uruguay vs Paraguay – Both on the fringe of safety at the moment, neither team can afford to be comfortable in their World Cup Qualifier contest.
- France vs Wales – The defending World Cup champions have invited Kareem Benzema back to the fold after six years. Can he carve out a spot for himself in the big picture?
- Racing Club vs Boca Juniors – Club action rolls on through the International break in Argentina, and these two square off in the Primera División summer playoff semifinal.
THIS WEEK’S Soccer on TV AND ONLINE
Monday
Men’s International Friendly
1 p.m. –fuboTV– Turkey vs Guinea
Primera División
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Racing Club vs Boca Juniors
6 p.m. –fuboTV– Independiente vs Colón
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Macarthur
EFL League Two
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Morecambe vs Newport County
UEFA Euro U-21
12 p.m. –fuboTV, ESPN3, TUDN USA- Spain U21 vs Croatia U21
12 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV– Netherlands U21 vs France U21
3 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal U21 vs Italy U21
3 p.m. -ESPN3- Denmark U21 vs Germany U21
Liga MX Femenil
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Tigres UANL vs Guadalajara
Primera Division
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Rentistas vs Wanderers
Tuesday
Men’s International Friendly
12 p.m. -ESPN3- Kosovo vs San Marino
12 p.m. -ESPN3- Lithuania vs Estonia
2:45 p.m. -ESPN3- Poland vs Russia
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Boavista vs Vasco da Gama
USL League One
7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Fort Lauderdale vs Forward Madison
Wednesday
Men’s International Friendly
3:05 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- France vs Wales
Australian A-League
5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory
Copa do Brasil
3:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Grêmio vs Brasiliense
6 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Fortaleza vs Ceará
8:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV– Corinthians vs Atlético Goianiense
USL Championship
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Indy Eleven vs OKC Energy
7 p.m. –ESPN+– New York Red Bulls II vs Tampa Bay Rowdies
7 p.m. –ESPN+– Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
8 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City II vs FC Tulsa
11 p.m. –ESPN+– Sacramento Republic vs Oakland Roots
USL League One
10 p.m. –ESPN+– Toronto II vs Union Omaha
Thursday
CONCACAF Nations League
7:30 p.m. -CBS Sports Network, fuboTV– Honduras vs United States
10 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA- Mexico vs Costa Rica
World Cup Qualifying
4 p.m. –fuboTV – Bolivia vs Venezuela
6 p.m. –fuboTV – Uruguay vs Paraguay
8 p.m. –fuboTV – Argentina vs Chile
11 p.m. –fuboTV – Peru vs Colombia
Australian A-League
5:35 a.m. –ESPN+– Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers
Copa do Brasil
8:30 p.m. -Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – CRB vs Palmeiras
UEFA Euro U-21
12 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV – TBD vs TBD: Semi-Final 1
3 p.m. -ESPNU, fuboTV – TBD vs TBD: Semi-Final 2
USL Championship
9 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+– Austin Bold vs El Paso Locomotive
Comments