Fafa Picault's switch to Dynamo plays important role in Texas Derby draw

Fafa Picault’s in-state move from FC Dallas to the Houston Dynamo this past offseason was a surprising one especially for the fact that two rivals made an intriguing deal with one another. For Tab Ramos and his players, the arrival of Picault in Houston is already paying off after the veteran winger scored his first goal of the 2021 MLS season.

Picault’s first-half penalty kick helped the Dynamo earn one point in a 1-1 draw at Toyota Stadium against their rivals. After delivering his first assist for the club in last weekend’s draw with LAFC, Picault opened his goalscoring account and finished as the Dynamo’s best overall performer in the match.

“There’s a lot because he gives that fear factor for the other team,” Ramos said of Picault’s impact. “Number one, he’s somebody that inevitably, if you have to defend him, you have to figure out how you’re going to deal with him, in particular on the counter and also on the 1-v-1s wide. He’s a good character off the field, he works very hard every day and that’s the kind of culture that I think we can take steps forward with.”

“I’m happy to get my first goal with the club,” Picault said post match. “I didn’t want it to take too long to break the ice and now it feels good. Last week, I got the assist and now getting the goal. Like I said, obviously bigger than that is helping the team win games, we didn’t get that today, but at least coming here on the road in a tough situation, a tough environment, you know it’s a derby, it’s a tough game.”

Picault was acquired by the Dynamo last December for $275,000 in General Allocation Money and has already become a regular contributor in Ramos’ squad. Not only did he take the spot kick duties in Saturday’s match, but he became the first player in the history of the Texas Derby to score for both clubs in the 40th all-time meeting.

The speedy and creative winger has always been one of the top players in MLS when it comes to taking on defenders and getting behind opponents backlines. While he only finished with the penalty kick goal on the afternoon, Picault was excited to help the Dynamo earn its first positive result in Dallas since August 2017 (Houston lost four straight road matches prior).

“To be fair, [Megiolaro] never stopped them in practice either, so I wasn’t too worried,” Picault said. He’s an amazing PK stopper, so I’m not going to take that away from him. But he never blocks my PKs and he knew where I wanted to go and was talking crap in my head. So I knew I had to shoot somewhere that he wasn’t going to stop it and he didn’t.”