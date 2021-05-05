Geoff Cameron set to leave QPR after weekend's season finale

After almost a decade abroad, Geoff Cameron’s English excursion is about to come to an end his next move will apparently see him return to the United States.

Queens Park Rangers announced on Wednesday that Cameron will play his final game for the second division club in this weekend’s season finale vs. visiting Luton Town. The 35-year-old centerback and team captain will then leave QPR to pursue a summer move back home.

“There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family and the future ahead of me, but I will always be a QPR fan,” said Cameron in a team interview. “It is a club I will forever hold close to my heart because it also allowed me to continue to call England my other home, being a dual citizen.

Cameron, who initially joined QPR in 2018 on loan, will make his 91st appearance in all competitions for the English Championship outfit if he plays on Saturday. The veteran has scored two goals to date for Queens Park Rangers.

The former U.S. Men’s National Team defender left the Houston Dynamo and MLS to sign with Stoke City back in summer 2012. He spent six years with the Potters before spending the last three with QPR, with which he earned the captain’s armband this season.

“This ends a dream of mine in playing in two of the top leagues in the world, but it is also a dream of mine to keep playing and it’s a pleasure to finish my time here in England at such a prestigious club in QPR.”

A regular starter for QPR, Cameron has made 31 starts in 33 appearances in league play this season. His contributions have helped the club reach ninth place in the English Championship, with a chance to finish higher depending on the results during this upcoming weekend’s final round of matches.