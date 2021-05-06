Inter Miami Notes: Robinson and Figal out, Harvey Neville signs with FTLCF, and more

Gonzalo and Federico Higuain are back in, but Robbie Robinson and Nicolas Figal are out.

Inter Miami is gearing up to host Atlanta United on Sunday afternoon in a high-profile affair, but the South Florida side will be missing a few players for the Week 4 encounter. Robinson and Figal are two players that have been ruled out of the match at Drv Pnk Stadium after picking up hamstring injuries over the past weekend, meaning Inter Miami will be without a pair of starters vs. the Five Stripes.

“They are not fit for Sunday, both Robbie and Nico,” said. “They are both individual cases. Nico is probably going to be a few weeks, Robbie is day-to-day. He is feeling a lot better, but we are going to be really cautious for him.”

Another player who will not play against Atlanta United is reserve forward Julian Carranza, who was seen at training on Thursday doing individual work with a physical trainer. Carranza did not travel for last weekend’s game vs. Nashville SC, and Neville said Thursday that the Argentine is dealing with a case of vertigo that may sideline him for several more games because he is still experiencing dizziness.

“We are going to be really cautious with Juli because you think about football and the twisting and turning, so we have got to make sure he is 100 percent before coming back,” said Neville. “He is just now beginning to do some light training, but it is very light training. It is purely on his symptoms, purely on how he feels. I think it could be a few weeks maybe before Juli is back with us.”

One other player who was absent from the full session on Thursday was right back Kelvin Leerdam, who is “expected to be fit” for Sunday. Neville said Leerdam has a “slight niggle” and that the team held him out of training as a precaution.

Two players that will be back in the mix, however, are the Higuain brothers. The siblings — who missed the Week 3 draw vs. Nashville SC due to the recent passing of their mother — were seen back in training on Thursday and will be available for selection vs. Atlanta United.

neville’s son signs with fort lauderdale cf

Harvey Neville’s South Florida visit has turned into a more permanent stay.

Phil Neville confirmed reports on Thursday that his son has left Manchester United and signed with Inter Miami’s USL side, Fort Lauderdale CF. The 18-year-old Harvey has been seen practicing with the Herons’ first team since just before the MLS season began, and he started in center midfield for the La Palma side in the final intrasquad scrimmage in preseason.

“He came out to do some training, to see his dad, and really enjoyed it, impressed everybody,” said Phil Neville. “It is quite difficult because obviously when he is in the club he is just another player. I have left a lot of the decision-making on Harvey up to other people in and around the club, (sporting director Chris Henderson) and Anthony Pulis has taken a real sort of interest in him because I have said look, ‘You need to be really honest here.’

“I have got to say I am harder on Harvey than any other player in the squad or the team, but ultimately he signed for the USL team. It is a great opportunity for him and he is so excited to be out here in a new adventure for him.”

AZCONA talks about making first-team debut

One of the notable storylines that came out of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Nashville SC was Edison Azcona making his MLS debut. Azcona entered the stalemate in the 67th minute to become the first academy product to play Inter Miami, an experience the 17-year-old winger enjoyed.

“Before I got onto the field I was a little bit nervous of course because it was my first time playing with the first team,” said Azcona. “But once I stepped onto the field I was very excited to play with my team and felt comfortable because everybody was supportive and I know that everybody had my back and I have everybody’s back. They made it easy to come into the game.”