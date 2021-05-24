Jordan Morris expects to be sidelined 8-10 months with knee injury

We knew Jordan Morris was set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but the exact timetable of recovery has been unclear. Until now, that is.

Morris told the Fox broadcast during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United that he thinks he will be out most if not all of the 2021 season. The Sounders and U.S. Men’s National Team attacker tore his left ACL in February and is in the midst of his rehabilitation.

“It is pretty similar to the last one. Eight to 10 months is what they are saying and it is going well so far,” Morris said on the Fox broadcast. “It is definitely a grind and frustrating at points. It is getting a bit better and it is just a lot of rehabbing.”

The experienced winger tore his ACL for the second time in his career in February while on loan at Swansea City in England’s Championship and had surgery on Feb. 20. He previously tore the ACL in his other leg in February 2018, missing the entire MLS season that year before returning in 2019 and claiming the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award after scoring 10 goals in an MLS Cup-winning campaign for the Sounders.

If Morris can return to full health within eight months of suffering this latest injury, he could be back just in time for some of the USMNT’s World Cup Qualifiers later this year.

“I think there is definitely an itch to come back quick, but obviously I am not going to rush anything and see how things go down the line,” Morris said. “It is still pretty early on, but obviously there are some important games. I think that itch is definitely there but the most important thing is getting it right before you come back.”

The Sounders have struggled mightily with injuries in 2021. In addition to Morris, the Sounders are currently without Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordy Delem and Stefan Frei due to injury. Regardless, the Sounders are on top of the Western Conference table and have yet to lose a match.

“It has been great,” Morris said. “The mentality of this team is unbelievable. You see guys step into positions and just fill in like there is no change. This new formation is working really well. I think it puts a lot of guys in their best positions.”