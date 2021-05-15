Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen fall into Bundesliga relegation danger zone after latest loss

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen would have hoped last season’s escape from Bundesliga relegation taught them something about playing consistently down the final stretch of the season, but the German club is facing the threat of relegation yet again.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Augsburg now sees Florian Kohfeldt’s side head into its Bundesliga finale in the bottom three. Sitting on 31 points, Werder Bremen is currently in the relegation playoff position in 16th place, just one point ahead of FC Cologne in the automatic relegation position.

Werder Bremen could not take advantage of a 13th-minute Augsburg red card and eventually saw itself reduced to 10 men as well. Christian Gross’ second yellow card in the 49th minute saw the midfielder sent off and Rani Khedira’s goal in the 57th was the springboard to three points.

Daniel Caligiuri’s stoppage-time penalty kick sealed the win for Augsburg and clinched its Bundesliga safety for another season.

Josh Sargent played 90 minutes for Werder Bremen, but the U.S. Men’s National Team striker was unable to help his team avoid a ninth consecutive match without a Bundesliga win.

Bremen will now head into the final weekend of the regular season knowing it needs to fight for three points. Arminia Bielefeld sits one point clear of Bremen in 15th place and will take on Stuttgart on May 22nd, while Werder Bremen takes on Borussia Monchengladbach.

Werder Bremen avoided relegation last season after edging FC Heidenheim over two legs in the relegation/promotion playoff matches. However, after avoiding a drop to the 2. Bundesliga last summer, Werder Bremen’s current seven-match winless run hasn’t helped its hopes of avoiding relegation.