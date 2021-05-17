Julian Green, Greuther Furth remain alive for promotion back to Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth will have a shot at earning promotion into the Bundesliga for next season, but holds its destiny in its hands heading into the season finale.

Stefan Leitl’s side clinched a top three finish on Sunday after defeating Paderborn 4-2 and will enter the 2. Bundesliga finale in a three horse race for automatic promotion. With 61 points earned through 33 matches, Greuther Furth can end next weekend as champions of the league, runners-up, or in the promotion playoff later this May.

Bochum leads the table with 64 points while Holstein Kiel is second on 62 points. Both teams dropped points in Sunday’s slate of matches, while Greuther Furth’s victory moved them closer to a possible spot back in Germany’s top flight for 2021-22.

Green played 84 minutes in Sunday’s victory, and has been one of the key players in Leitl’s squad. The 25-year-old has scored eight league goals and registered two assists in 29 matches to date, playing a central role in Furth’s set up.

Fellow American Timothy Tillman has played in 24 matches for the club, registering one assist and traditionally helping close out matches.

Furth has the toughest matchup among the top three on the final day, hosting fourth place Fortuna Dusseldorf on May 23rd. Bochum hosts 15th place Sandhausen, who is only one point clear of the relegation zone, Holstein Kiel welcomes eighth place Darmstadt to the Holstein Stadion.

Should Furth win automatic promotion to the Bundesliga, it will the second time in the club’s history. As for the promotion playoffs, the club could either be paired against Arminia Bielefeld, Werder Bremen, or Cologne of the Bundesliga pending final day results in the top flight on May 22nd.