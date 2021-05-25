Keylor Navas, Rodolfo Pizarro among the stars set to miss Concacaf Nations League as rosters are set

A day after the U.S. Men’s National Team unveiled its 23-man squad for the Concacaf Nations League, the Americans learned which players they will be going up against in Denver for the first international trophy of 2021.

Hirving Lozano, Alberth Elis, and Joel Campbell headline the key players for Mexico, Honduras, and Costa Rica respectively after their rosters were unveiled on Tuesday. Among the notable exclusions were Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (injured), Honduran forward Jerry Bengtson, and Mexican attacking duo Raul Jimenez (injured) and Rodolfo Pizarro.

The USMNT unveiled a full-strength squad when Gregg Berhalter announced his roster on Monday, with Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Zack Steffen headlining the group.

Honduras will face the USMNT in the Nations League semifinals on June 3rd in Denver, while on the other side of the bracket, Mexico takes on Costa Rica. The winners will face off in the final on June 6 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Here are the full rosters:

Final Concacaf Nations League rosters

MEXICO

GOALKEEPERS: Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota, Guillermo Ochoa.

DEFENDERS: Nestor Araujo, Carlos Salcedo, Jorge Sanchez, Luis Romo, Hector Moreno, Hector Herrera, Gerardo Arteaga, Luis Rodriguez.

MIDFIELDERS: Edson Álvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos, Carlos Rodriguez, Orbelin Pineda, Erick Gutierrez, Andres Guardado, Jesus Gallardo.

FORWARDS: Alan Pulido, Jesús Corona, Uriel Antuna, Hirving Lozano.

COSTA RICA

GOALKEEPERS: Esteban Alvarado, Aaron Cruz, Leonel Moreira.

DEFENDERS: Aaron Salazar, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Francisco Calvo, Yael Lopez, Kendall Waston, Ronald Matarrita.

MIDFIELDERS: Luis Diaz, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Randall Leal, Allan Cruz, Bernald Alfaro, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres.

FORWARDS: Johan Venegas, Felicio Brown, Joel Campbell, Alonso Martinez.

Honduras

GOALKEEPERS: Alex Barrios, Luis Lopez, Edrick Menjivar.

DEFENDERS: Kevin Alvarez, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Pereira, Ever Alvarado, Maylor Nunez, Elvin Casildo, Johnny Leveron, Diego Rodriguez.

MIDFIELDERS: Bryan Acosta, Edwin Rodriguez, Alex Lopez, Rigoberto Rivas, Boniek Garcia, Jonathan Rubio, Walter Martinez, Deybi Flores, Jhow Benavidez.

FORWARDS: Alberth Elis, Antony Lozano, Romell Quioto.