Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

A passionate display from dejected fans last week forced the rescheduling of Manchester United vs Liverpool.
Local Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford to protest the club’s ownership in light of the recent European Super League debacle, and the high-stakes matchup will now take place on Thursday.
Of the two, Liverpool desperately needs to find a win.
The team has suffering through marquee injuries and spells of poor performances, but remains in the UEFA Champions League picture for next year. Achieving one of the top 4 spots would be the only thing that would salvage a disappointing campaign for the defending Premier League champions.
Manchester United is enjoying a surprising lack of pressure. Safely in the UCL territory and too far back to fight for the title, there really is not much left for the Red Devils to play for.
That fact will make a Liverpool loss much more embarrassing since it would likely be their last chance to stay in the pack, and they would get pushed out by a Manchester United that is just killing time.
Here is a look at This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch, along with a full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH
- Manchester United vs Liverpool – It is desperation time for Liverpool. It is effectively garbage time for Manchester United, if Liverpool cannot make the most of it, their UCL dreams are over.
- RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund – The German Cup final presents both with the rare opportunity to compete for hardware without Bayern Munich standing in the way.
- Chelsea vs Arsenal – On its way to the UCL final and fresh off a win of its upcoming final opponent, anything less than a dominant performance from Chelsea has the potential to be a spoke in the wheel.
- Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad – Atlético fended off Barcelona on Saturday to stay in control of La Liga, but the team still needs to win out to be rewarded for its championship effort.
- San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders – San Jose has been one of the more entertaining sides in the young MLS season. Currently sitting in second place, can they take it to the Western Conference leading Sounders?
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Fulham vs Burnley
La Liga
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Granada
Primeira Liga
3:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Porto vs Farense
Primera B Nacional
2:05 p.m. -fuboTV- Quilmes vs Alvarado
4:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Defensores de Belgrano vs San Telmo
8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Gimnasia Jujuy vs Nueva Chicago
Bundesliga 2
2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Hamburger SV vs Nürnberg
Liga MX Femenil
5 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, T…- Atlas vs Pachuca
Tuesday
Premier League
1 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Manchester United vs Leicester City
3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Crystal Palace
La Liga
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Elche vs Deportivo Alavés
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Levante vs Barcelona
Serie A
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Napoli vs Udinese
Primeira Liga
1 p.m. -fuboTV- Nacional vs Benfica
3:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sporting CP vs Boavista
Copa Libertadores
6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Santos vs Boca Juniors
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- The Strongest vs Barcelona
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Táchira vs Internacional
8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Unión La Calera vs Flamengo
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sporting Cristal vs Racing Club
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras
Primera B Nacional
2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Riestra vs Almirante Brown
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Metropolitanos vs Athletico-PR
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Talleres Córdoba vs Deportes Tolima
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- RB Bragantino vs Emelec
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Torque vs Independiente
Super Lig
1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor
1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor
1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Denizlispor vs Galatasaray
1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Beşiktaş vs Fatih Karagümrük
Wednesday
Premier League
3:15 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Chelsea vs Arsenal
Bundesliga
12 p.m. -ESPN+- Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC
La Liga
1 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN…- Sevilla vs Valencia
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Celta de Vigo vs Getafe
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Huesca vs Athletic Club
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Serie A
12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Cagliari vs Fiorentina
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Lazio vs Parma
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Torino vs Milan
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Bologna vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Sampdoria vs Spezia
2:45 p.m. -ESPN2 fuboTV- Sassuolo vs Juventus
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Atalanta vs Benevento
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Inter vs Roma
Coupe de France
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Montpellier vs PSG
Copa Libertadores
6 p.m. -fuboTV- Rentistas vs São Paulo
8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Junior vs River Plate
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Fluminense vs Santa Fe
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo La Guaira vs Cerro Porteño
10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Nacional vs Nacional
10 p.m. -fuboTV- Universitario vs Defensa y Justicia
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Inter Miami vs Montreal Impact
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City
9 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders
Copa Argentina
1:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Estudiantes de San Luis vs Villa San Carlos
A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners
7:20 a.m. -ESPN+- Perth Glory vs Western United
First Division A
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Genk vs Anderlecht
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Ceará vs Arsenal
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- 12 de Octubre vs Huachipato
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Bolívar vs Wilstermann
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Goianiense vs Palestino
Russian Cup
1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Lokomotiv Moskva vs Krylya Sovetov
Scottish Premiership
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Ross County vs Hamilton Academical
USL Championship
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Sacramento Republic vs Las Vegas Lights
USL League One
5 p.m. -ESPN+- New England II vs Union Omaha
Thursday
Premier League
1 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Aston Villa vs Everton
3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs Liverpool
La Liga
1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Valladolid vs Villarreal
2 p.m. -fuboTV- Eibar vs Real Betis
4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Granada vs Real Madrid
Serie A
2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Crotone vs Hellas Verona
Coupe de France
3:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Rumilly Vallières vs Monaco
DFB Pokal
2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund
Copa Libertadores
8 p.m. -fuboTV- Always Ready vs Olimpia
8 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN…- América de Cali vs Atlético Mineiro
Major League Soccer
8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, …- D.C. United vs Chicago Fire
Copa Argentina
1:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Boca Unidos vs Godoy Cruz
A-League
5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Adelaide United
First Division A
2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Antwerp vs Club Brugge
Copa Sudamericana
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Grêmio vs Lanús
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Guabirá vs Bahia
6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Aragua vs La Equidad
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Aucas vs Melgar
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Peñarol vs Corinthians
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Libertad vs Newell’s Old Boys
8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- River Plate vs Sport Huancayo
Eredivisie
8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Ajax vs VVV
8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- PSV vs PEC Zwolle
8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Heracles vs Feyenoord
8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse
Allsvenskan
12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- AIK vs Malmö FF
USL Championship
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Tacoma Defiance vs San Diego Loyal
