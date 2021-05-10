Manchester United - Liverpool headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

By Tyler Snipes | May 10, 2021 11:00 am

A passionate display from dejected fans last week forced the rescheduling of Manchester United vs Liverpool.

Local Manchester United fans stormed Old Trafford to protest the club’s ownership in light of the recent European Super League debacle, and the high-stakes matchup will now take place on Thursday.

Of the two, Liverpool desperately needs to find a win.

The team has suffering through marquee injuries and spells of poor performances, but remains in the UEFA Champions League picture for next year. Achieving one of the top 4 spots would be the only thing that would salvage a disappointing campaign for the defending Premier League champions.

Manchester United is enjoying a surprising lack of pressure. Safely in the UCL territory and too far back to fight for the title, there really is not much left for the Red Devils to play for.

That fact will make a Liverpool loss much more embarrassing since it would likely be their last chance to stay in the pack, and they would get pushed out by a Manchester United that is just killing time.

THIS WEEK’S TOP 5 MATCHES TO WATCH

Manchester United vs Liverpool – It is desperation time for Liverpool. It is effectively garbage time for Manchester United, if Liverpool cannot make the most of it, their UCL dreams are over. RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund – The German Cup final presents both with the rare opportunity to compete for hardware without Bayern Munich standing in the way. Chelsea vs Arsenal – On its way to the UCL final and fresh off a win of its upcoming final opponent, anything less than a dominant performance from Chelsea has the potential to be a spoke in the wheel. Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad – Atlético fended off Barcelona on Saturday to stay in control of La Liga, but the team still needs to win out to be rewarded for its championship effort. San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders – San Jose has been one of the more entertaining sides in the young MLS season. Currently sitting in second place, can they take it to the Western Conference leading Sounders?

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. -NBCSN, fuboTV- Fulham vs Burnley

La Liga

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Real Betis vs Granada

Primeira Liga

3:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Porto vs Farense

Primera B Nacional

2:05 p.m. -fuboTV- Quilmes vs Alvarado

4:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Defensores de Belgrano vs San Telmo

8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Gimnasia Jujuy vs Nueva Chicago

Bundesliga 2

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Hamburger SV vs Nürnberg

Liga MX Femenil

5 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, T…- Atlas vs Pachuca

Tuesday

Premier League

1 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Manchester United vs Leicester City

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Southampton vs Crystal Palace

La Liga

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Elche vs Deportivo Alavés

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Levante vs Barcelona

Serie A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Napoli vs Udinese

Primeira Liga

1 p.m. -fuboTV- Nacional vs Benfica

3:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sporting CP vs Boavista

Copa Libertadores

6:15 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Santos vs Boca Juniors

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- The Strongest vs Barcelona

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Táchira vs Internacional

8:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Unión La Calera vs Flamengo

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Sporting Cristal vs Racing Club

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras

Primera B Nacional

2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo Riestra vs Almirante Brown

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Metropolitanos vs Athletico-PR

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Talleres Córdoba vs Deportes Tolima

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- RB Bragantino vs Emelec

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Torque vs Independiente

Super Lig

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Fenerbahçe vs Sivasspor

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Konyaspor vs Trabzonspor

1:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Denizlispor vs Galatasaray

1:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Beşiktaş vs Fatih Karagümrük

Wednesday

Premier League

3:15 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Chelsea vs Arsenal

Bundesliga

12 p.m. -ESPN+- Schalke 04 vs Hertha BSC

La Liga

1 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN…- Sevilla vs Valencia

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Celta de Vigo vs Getafe

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Huesca vs Athletic Club

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Serie A

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Cagliari vs Fiorentina

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Lazio vs Parma

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Torino vs Milan

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Bologna vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Sampdoria vs Spezia

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2 fuboTV- Sassuolo vs Juventus

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Atalanta vs Benevento

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Inter vs Roma

Coupe de France

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Montpellier vs PSG

Copa Libertadores

6 p.m. -fuboTV- Rentistas vs São Paulo

8 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Junior vs River Plate

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Fluminense vs Santa Fe

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Deportivo La Guaira vs Cerro Porteño

10 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Atlético Nacional vs Nacional

10 p.m. -fuboTV- Universitario vs Defensa y Justicia

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Inter Miami vs Montreal Impact

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Philadelphia Union vs New England Revolution

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV – Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City

9 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- San Jose Earthquakes vs Seattle Sounders

Copa Argentina

1:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Estudiantes de San Luis vs Villa San Carlos

A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Brisbane Roar vs Central Coast Mariners

7:20 a.m. -ESPN+- Perth Glory vs Western United

First Division A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Genk vs Anderlecht

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Ceará vs Arsenal

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- 12 de Octubre vs Huachipato

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Bolívar vs Wilstermann

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Atlético Goianiense vs Palestino

Russian Cup

1 p.m. -ESPN3, ESPN App- Lokomotiv Moskva vs Krylya Sovetov

Scottish Premiership

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Ross County vs Hamilton Academical

USL Championship

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Sacramento Republic vs Las Vegas Lights

USL League One

5 p.m. -ESPN+- New England II vs Union Omaha

Thursday

Premier League

1 p.m. -fuboTV, UNIVERSO- Aston Villa vs Everton

3:15 p.m. -Peacock- Manchester United vs Liverpool

La Liga

1 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Real Valladolid vs Villarreal

2 p.m. -fuboTV- Eibar vs Real Betis

4 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV- Granada vs Real Madrid

Serie A

2:45 p.m. -ESPN+- Crotone vs Hellas Verona

Coupe de France

3:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Rumilly Vallières vs Monaco

DFB Pokal

2:45 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV – RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund

Copa Libertadores

8 p.m. -fuboTV- Always Ready vs Olimpia

8 p.m. -Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN…- América de Cali vs Atlético Mineiro

Major League Soccer

8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, …- D.C. United vs Chicago Fire

Copa Argentina

1:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Boca Unidos vs Godoy Cruz

A-League

5:05 a.m. -ESPN+- Melbourne City vs Adelaide United

First Division A

2:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Antwerp vs Club Brugge

Copa Sudamericana

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Grêmio vs Lanús

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Guabirá vs Bahia

6:15 p.m. -fuboTV- Aragua vs La Equidad

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Aucas vs Melgar

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Peñarol vs Corinthians

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- Libertad vs Newell’s Old Boys

8:30 p.m. -fuboTV- River Plate vs Sport Huancayo

Eredivisie

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Ajax vs VVV

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- PSV vs PEC Zwolle

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Heracles vs Feyenoord

8:30 a.m. -ESPN+- Fortuna Sittard vs Vitesse

Allsvenskan

12:30 p.m. -ESPN+- AIK vs Malmö FF

USL Championship

10 p.m. -ESPN+- Tacoma Defiance vs San Diego Loyal