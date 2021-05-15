MLS Week 5 Scoreboard: NYCFC hosts Toronto FC, Austin FC visits Galaxy, and more

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference standings will come into more focus this week as the MLS Week Five schedule is made up almost exclusive of intra-conference affairs, with several enticing matchups on tap on Saturday.

New York City FC kicks off Saturday’s proceedings at Yankee Stadium against a revamped Toronto FC side. TFC is still without reigning MLS MVP, but newcomers Yeferson Soteldo and Kemar Lawrence will be in the starting lineup.

The New York Red Bulls take their two-match winning streak to Subaru Park against a Philadelphia Union side still searching for its first home win of the season.

In the Western Conference, Austin FC visits the LA Galaxy hoping to continue an impressive start to its inaugural MLS season. The Houston Dynamo visit the Colorado Rapids in a battle of teams off to good starts.

SBI’s editorial staff will be providing scoring updates on all of Saturday’s action throughout the day, as well as post-game breakdowns so be sure to follow the action here.

Enjoy the action:

(All Times Eastern)

NYCFC vs. Toronto FC, 1p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. CF Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Houston Dynamo, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Nashville SC. 9:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m.