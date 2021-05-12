MLS Week 5 Scoreboard: TFC beats Crew, Revs tie Union, and more

Toronto FC showed off some of its new faces on Wednesday night, but it was a pair of old, familiar faces that helped the Canadian side earn a much-needed victory.

Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore scored goals to help TFC earn a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in Orlando.

Fresh off a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls, TFC returned to its temporary home at Exploria Stadium, and handed new signing Yeferson Soteldo his first MLS start and new signing Kemar Lawrence his first appearance for TFC.

The Philadelphia Union and New England Revolution played a scoreless first 84 minute, but then traded late goals just three minutes apart in a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park. The Union were fresh from earning their first league win by beating the Chicago Fire, but couldn’t make it two in a row despite netting a late Kacper Przybylko equalizer to cancel out a Teal Bunbury finish.

Here is a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

WEDNESDAY

Toronto FC 2, Crew 0 (Final)

(Michael Bradley 13′, Jozy Altidore 87′)

Man of the Match: Michael Bradley scored TFC’s opening goal, and his free kick helped set up Jozy Altidore’s insurance goal.

Moment of the Match: Alex Bono raced out for a hard challenge outside the penalty area that could have drawn him a red card, but instead the referee showed Bono yellow, keeping the Crew from having a game-changing man advantage.

Match to Forget: Aboubacar Keita came on to start the second half and struggled, including being beaten to a header by Omar Gonzalez, which led to TFC’s second goal.

Inter Miami 0, CF Montreal 2 (Halftime, Weather Delay)

(Bjørn Johnsen 14′, 25′)

Union 1, Revolution 1 (Final)

(Kacper Przybylko 88′) – (Teal Bunbury 85′)

Man of the Match: Carles Gil. Gil didn’t register a goal or assist, but he was the best option for the Revs midfield. The Spaniard drew four fouls and was confident on the ball, helping set up a handful of chances in the match which easily could’ve went New England’s way.

Moment of the Match: Gustavo Bou’s 93rd minute effort from close range forced Andre Blake into a frantic late save, but the Jamaican did well to repel the shot and earn the Union one point on the evening.

Match to Forget: Jon Bell. The young Revs centerback lost out to Kacper Przybylko on the eventual tying goal for the Union and overall easily could’ve been called for a penalty in the early stages of the match. Bell hacked down Przybylko in the box without winning any of the ball, but luckily was let off the hook.

Dynamo 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 (2nd Half)

(Maxi Urruti 56′)

Minnesota United 0, Whitecaps 0 (Halftime)

Earthquakes vs. Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

D.C. United vs. Fire, 8 p.m.