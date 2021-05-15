Report: Bayern Munich closing in on Justin Che transfer

Bayern Munich has acquired its share of American talents in the past and reportedly could be closing in on another.

The Bundesliga champions are reportedly in talks to acquire FC Dallas defender Justin Che on a permanent deal, Sport1 reported. Talks between the club and Che’s agents have continued to progress, according to the report.

Che earned himself a loan spell to Bayern after impressing on a training stint at the club last winter. The 17-year-old has made six appearances for Bayern II in the 3. Liga division, playing the full 90 minutes in four of this six outings.

Bayern has added North American talents in the past with Alphonso Davies and Chris Richards being two of the more notable. Davies has become a regular in the Bayern squad at left back, while Richards debuted for the first team last season before heading to fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in January.

Che has trained with Bayern’s first team under Hansi Flick over recent weeks, but would now try to impress new manager Julian Nagelsmann, when the German comes in this summer from RB Leipzig.

He has yet to make his MLS debut with FC Dallas, but did appear in 16 matches for USL affiliate North Texas SC in 2020 before signing a Homegrown contact in October 2020. On the international level, Che is eligible to represent the United States, Germany, Cameroon, and Russia.

After winning the 3. Liga title last season, Bayern II is in relegation trouble with only two matches left to play over the next two weeks. Up next is a date with rivals 1860 Munich before ending the domestic schedule vs. Hallescher FC.