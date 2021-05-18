Report: Josh Sargent could make a summer move as Werder Bremen faces potential relegation

Caught in the middle of a relegation fight for the second consecutive season, Werder Bremen may be forced to offload U.S. Men’s National Team forward Josh Sargent this summer.

Bremen heads into the final week of the Bundesliga season in the relegation zone, and could wind up being automatically relegated with a loss. That potential disaster could force the team to sell assets, with ESPN reporting on Tuesday that Sargent is one of the players who could be sold.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen are mentioned as potential destinations for the American forward, though those are speculative mentions, with no actual official approaches having been reported yet.

Sargent 21, joined Werder Bremen in 2018 following a breakout Under-20 World Cup with the United States and is the joint leading scorer for Bremen with 5 goals in 31 games played.

The rumors of a possible transfer come at a pivotal time for Bremen, as the club sits in the relegation playoff spot, and fired manager Florian Kohfeldt on Sunday.

Ahead of the season finale against Borussia Monchengladbach on May 22, Bremen is one point away from automatic relegation, and one point away from escaping the relegation playoff all together.

A win against Monchengladbach and a loss or draw by Arminia Bielefeld would ensure Bremen a spot in the Bundesliga spot next season.