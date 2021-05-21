Report: Spezia monitoring American midfielder Chris Durkin

Chris Durkin hasn’t been in Belgium long as a player for Sint-Truiden, but is reportedly garnering interest from an American-owned Serie A club.

Spezia is monitoring Durkin, adding him to a growing list which features fellow American Haji Wright, TuttoMercato reported on Friday. The former D.C. United midfielder just completed his second season in Belgium, helping Sint-Truiden remain in the top flight.

The 21-year-old midfielder saw his playing time more than double in 2020-21, finishing with 28 league appearances and just under 2,000 minutes of playing time. Since arriving in Belgium in 2019 from MLS, Durkin has been able to earn consistent minutes for Sint-Truiden, playing in a number of roles.

His versatility as a midfielder was on display, seeing time at the No. 6 position, as a left and right midfielder, and also as a right back at times defensively. Durkin picked up one goal and one assist, but most importantly continued his overall development as a player.

The Platek Family owns Spezia and has recently been linked to having interest in Wright, who is finishing his first season with Danish side Sonderjyske. Spezia is already guaranteed league safety for 2021-22 and concludes its Serie A campaign on Sunday against AS Roma.