SBI Man of the Match: Ethan Horvath

It was not the prettiest performance by the US Men’s National team, but Ethan Horvath solidified his place in the goalkeeper hierarchy with a flurry of big saves in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2-1 loss to Switzerland.

Horvath made three impressive saves in total to earn SBI Man of the Match honors, edging out Sebastian Lletget for selection.

The Club Brugge goalkeeper had little to do in the first half, sans a penalty that he guessed right on, but was pushed wide by Ricardo Rodriguez and a deflection goal that Horvath was not at fault for.

In the second half Horvath was the highlight for the US, making big saves on breakaway chances by the Swiss, stopping Breel Embolo on back to back chances to keep the US in the match.

Gio Reyna and Sebastian Lletget were also strong in attack for the US, but Horvath coming up big on multiple occasions is worthy of Man of the Match Honors.

On the second goal for the Swiss, Horvath was in the right position for the first shot, but the deflection off of Sergino Dest made it impossible for Horvath to make up for the defensive error.

In possession, Horvath also looked comfortable with the ball at his feet, completing passes at will and playing an active part in the build up from the back.

Zack Steffen, the incumbent number one keeper for the USMNT missed out on the match because of the Champions League final with Manchester City, but Horvath was up to the task and looked sharp despite his last cap for the USMNT coming in 2019.