SBI Question of the Day: Is the Columbus Crew's rebranding a mistake?

Major League Soccer clubs have actively looked to shake up their identities over the past decade in search of staying atop the ever-changing nature of the business, often time producing controversial results. The Columbus Crew are the latest club experimenting with a rebrand.

The Columbus Crew announced on Monday that it is changing its name to Columbus SC and plans to use ”the Crew” as the team’s nickname. The rebrand comes complete with a new logo:

Fresh from saving the Crew from relocating to Austin, Texas in 2019, the fans are now faced with yet another challenge. Historically, rebrands have failed to hit the mark and have been vehemently opposed by fans. This, however, is not always the case.

The LA Galaxy were the trailblazers in this respect, launching a new logo to mark David Beckham’s arrival in 2007. The new logo served as a much-needed facelift for a design that was initially concocted in the early 1990s.

Other MLS clubs quickly followed the Galaxy’s lead, with the Kansas City Wizards rebranding as Sporting Kansas City, with a new name, logo, and jerseys in 2011. Just three years later, the San Jose Earthquakes refreshed their traditional shield for a more standard logo in 2014.

The Earthquakes were not the only Major League Soccer team that wanted to refresh their identity in 2014, with the Columbus Crew redesigning its logo later that year. The Eastern Conference side opted to maintain their traditional colors, albeit, with a much crisper logo.

In 2015, fellow Eastern Conference side, D.C. United made slight tweaks to its logo but largely kept its original design in place, featuring the eagle at the forefront as well as its classic red and black color pallet.

Clubs have been unafraid to venture into a rebrand in recent years, with the Chicago Fire, the Houston Dynamo, and CF Montreal shaking up their identities over the past two years. While the Dynamo’s redesign left its fans largely indifferent, the same cannot be said for both Eastern Conference sides.

Fans were left disillusioned after the Chicago Fire swapped its historic logo for a minimalist design. The club’s top brass has since changed its stance on the rebrand and will reportedly go back to the drawing board ahead of 2022.

The CF Montreal faithful will be hoping for a similar outcome after the club controversially abandoned the Montreal Impact name and kit this past offseason. Fans have taken every opportunity to voice their displeasure and force yet another rebrand.

The reports have once again split opinion among the Crew’s fanbase and across the league.

What do you think of the Columbus Crew rebrand? Cast your vote in the poll below and let us know your thoughts on the moves in the comments section.