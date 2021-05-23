Tim Weah and Lille win Ligue 1 title

Tim Weah saw his share of league title celebrations during his early years at Paris Saint-Germain, but on Sunday he was able to enjoy a Ligue 1 championship on a team he had a much more prominent role with.

Lille defeated Angers, 2-0, on Sunday to secure its first Ligue 1 title since 2011, edging reigning champion PSG by a point to help Weah join the long list of Americans to secure silverware in Europe this season.

Christophe Galtier’s side scored twice in the first half, which was all the visitors needed to claim three points. Canadian international Jonathan David broke the deadlock in the 10th minute with his 13th goal of the season before Burak Yilmaz’s stoppage time penalty kick would ensure a two-goal advantage.

Angelo Fulgini’s 92nd minute goal pulled one back for Angers in the dying moments of the match, but it was too little too late to start a comeback. Lille would finish ahead of rivals PSG and seal a return to the UEFA Champions League for next season.

The Ligue 1 title is the third of Weah’s career after playing a small part on PSG’s title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2019. Though he didn’t play in Lille’s season finale on Sunday, Weah enjoyed a bounce-back 2020/2021 season, making 37 appearances in all competitions for Lille after enduring an injury-plagued 2019-2020 season.

A pair of major hamstring injuries cost Weah more than a year of action, but he recovered and become a regular contributor for Lille, making seven starts and 28 overall league appearances. Weah’s league campaign finished with three goals in league play to go along with two goals and one assist in the UEFA Europa League earlier in the year.

The 21-year-old will now join USMNT camp ahead of the team’s May 30 friendly against Switzerland, and he is also in contention to be named to the USMNT’s Concacaf Nations League roster, which will be revealed on Monday.