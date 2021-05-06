Timmy Chandler signs new contract with Eintracht Frankfurt

Timmy Chandler has previously spoken out about a long-term stay with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, and the American veteran midfielder has now made that dream a reality on Thursday.

The Bundesliga club announced that Chandler has signed a new contract through 2025, which also includes an option to stay employed at Frankfurt after his playing career concludes. Chandler’s original contract was set to expire in June 2022, but he will now look to end his playing career in Germany.

“Timmy’s value for the team and the entire environment goes far beyond the sporting side,” Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic said. “Because of his services, he is held in high regard everywhere, and his word carries weight.”

“We are therefore delighted that Timmy, another leading figure who can identify with one another, has committed to Eintracht in the long term. The long term and the option of a follow-up contract fully contribute to Eintracht Frankfurt’s strategy of integrating well-earned players even after their active careers.”

Chandler has totaled 253 combined minutes in 14 appearances this season for the current fourth place side, making majority of his appearances off the bench. After scoring five goals last season for Frankfurt, the 31-year-old hasn’t found the same luck in front of goal, but has continued to be a veteran presence for the club this season.

The 31-year-old has made 343 combined appearances as a professional player in Germany, with 154 of those coming at Frankfurt. His versatility was on display last season, playing as a wing back and defender for Adi Hutter’s side, totaling 33 appearances in all competitions.

Chandler has earned 29 caps for the U.S. Men’s National Team in his career and looks set to become a coach following his playing days as a professional.