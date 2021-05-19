Tyler Adams returns to USA for injury rehabilitation

Tyler Adams will miss RB Leipzig’s final match of the Bundesliga season this weekend, and has instead returned to the United States for injury rehabilitation as he works to try and be available for the Concacaf Nations League.

RB Leipzig announced on Wednesday that Adams has returned to the United States in order to continue rehabilitation following a recent back injury. He will miss RB Leipzig’s season finale on Saturday against Union Berlin, with the club already clinching a second place finish.

Adams suffered the injury in a 2-0 league win over Stuttgart on April 25th, and since has missed two league matches and RB Leipzig’s DFB Pokal Final loss to Borussia Dortmund earlier in May.

The 22-year-old delivered a strong campaign for Julian Nagelsmann’s side, totaling 37 appearances across all competitions and scoring one goal. Adams showed off his versatility by playing as a defensive midfielder, a right-sided midfielder, and a right back.

Adams will now try to get back to full fitness ahead of the Concacaf Nations League Final Four in early June. Adams played in a pair of November 2020 friendlies for Gregg Berhalter’s side, his first international action since March 2019, an extended absence caused by a series of injuries that forced him to miss several national team matches.

The U.S. Men’s National Team faces off with Switzerland in St. Gallen on May 31st in a friendly before traveling to Denver for the June 3rd Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Honduras.