Union Notes: Set pieces lead the way, Przybylko continues to score, and more

The Philadelphia Union grinded their way to three points last week in the Nation’s Capital and followed that up with a stellar outing on Sunday at Subaru Park against the Portland Timbers.

Jim Curtin’s side scored off three set pieces to extend their unbeaten run to five matches in league play, earning a 3-0 victory heading into the two-week MLS break. Andre Blake also registered his 50th career shutout for the Union, helping the club move to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Przybylko’s goal helped spark the Union amid sloppy conditions in Chester, being left wide open to score past Logan Ketterer. Santos and Elliott both scored their goals off of corner kicks, showing off their awareness and ability from close range.

The Union dominated against the depleted Timbers and showed the rest of the league another way they can score goals this season.

“We work on that every day in practice because we knew we wanted to improve on our set pieces, especially from last season,” Przybylko said post match. “Now we’re doing such a great job in practice and you can see we have such progress with set pieces… I’m just happy about it because it’s the kind of thing you need in the game.”

Przybylko keeps moving up Union scoring chart

Kacper Przybylko hasn’t been the more glamorous MLS forward since his move to the league in 2018, but sure has delivered for the Philadelphia Union in his time there.

Przybyłko continued moving up the Union goalscoring charts on Sunday, netting his 31st goal for the club in all competitions and his 26th of league play. The Polish striker moved ahead of Jack McInerney for third all-time in club history for goals scored in MLS play and now sits seven goals away from tying C.J. Sapong for the second-most in all competitions.

The 28-year-old now has eight goals this season in all competitions, including five in the Union’s first-ever involvement in the Concacaf Champions League.

“He’s just a natural goal scorer,” Curtin said about Przybylko. “He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. That’s not a coincidence. That’s years of hard work from him…He’s in a good spot right now. He continues to be dangerous. He’s difficult for the center backs to play against.”

Przybylko struggled with injuries in his early time in Chester, but since has become one of the more consistent attacking options for the club and among MLS forwards. His mixture of physicality and awareness has helped pave the way for other players to play key roles this season in attack and still has plenty of chances to add to his haul.

The Union will hope he can stay healthy and fit with several more big matches around the corner.

Aaronson makes short MLS debut in final minutes

While Brenden Aaronson continued to earn opportunities earlier in the day with the U.S. Men’s National Team, his brother Paxten got his first opportunity in an MLS match.

Paxten Aaronson played the final few minutes for the Union, making his league debut for the club. The 17-year-old Homegrown midfielder was rewarded by Curtin and stepped onto the pitch at Subaru Park to a major ovation from the home fans.

Although Aaronson didn’t get to have a true impact on the final scoreline, he did get that debut under his belt.