USMNT to play Gold Cup group stage matches in Kansas City

The U.S. Men’s National Team still has the Concacaf Nations League Final Four to look forward to in June, but Gregg Berhalter’s side now knows where it will play its July Gold Cup group stage matches at.

Concacaf announced the full schedule for the 2021 edition of the competition on Thursday, which will see four different cities host the group stage matches. Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City will play host to the USMNT, Canada, Martinique, and a preliminary winner to be determined later this June.

The USMNT will face the preliminary winner in its opening match on July 11th before taking on Martinique on July 15th and Canada on July 18th. It will be the first meeting between the Americans and Canadians since the Concacaf Nations League group stage in Fall 2019.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host the competition’s final match on Sunday, August 1, while Houston’s BBVA Stadium, Orlando’s Exploria Stadium, and Frisco’s Toyota Stadium will all host group stage matches.

“We are extremely pleased to confirm the schedule and venues for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup, which promises to be a celebration of football in our great region,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani.

“2021 is Concacaf’s 60th anniversary year and we look forward with great anticipation to watching the best men’s national teams in our confederation compete for the Gold Cup title. With an exciting new format and the prospect of welcoming passionate fans to the stadiums for these compelling matchups, I can’t wait for the football to begin on July 2nd and to crown a champion in Las Vegas on August 1st.”

The Group Stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will kick off on July 10 and will run through July 20. The top two finishes in each of the four groups will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Houston’s NRG Stadium and the brand-new Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas will play host to the semifinal matches before the tournament final in Nevada.

The USMNT will be seeking its seventh all-time Gold Cup trophy, which would them four behind rivals Mexico for the lead at 11. Costa Rica, Canada, Honduras, Haiti, and Guatemala have also lifted Gold Cup trophies in the past.

A full breakdown of the schedule can be found here.