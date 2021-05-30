USMNT vs. Switzerland: The Pregame Tailgate

The U.S. Men’s National Team takes the field in Europe for the final time before turning its attention to competitive action for the first time in 2021.

Gregg Berhalter’s side face Switzerland in St. Gallen this afternoon (2 p.m. ESPN) looking to continue a busy year with a victory over the 13th-ranked Swiss. Sunday’s friendly in Austria will be followed up by the resumption of the postponed Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Thursday in Colorado.

Berhalter will once again have plenty of lineup decisions to make with Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, and Josh Sargent all being included for both upcoming matches. Julian Green, Matthew Hoppe, and Justin Che are all players hoping to get game time after strong club campaigns in Germany.

Be sure to check in to SBI before, during and after today’s match for all your news and analysis on the friendly from Switzerland.

Here is a closer look at all of SBI’s written and video coverage ahead of Sunday’s USMNT-Switzerland showdown:

