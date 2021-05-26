USWNT to face Mexico twice in Olympics send-off series

The U.S. Women’s National team has added a pair of friendlies to its busy summer schedule ahead of July’s Tokyo Olympics.

U.S Soccer announced Wednesday that the USWNT will host Mexico twice at the beginning of July at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut for a WNT send-off series. These friendlies will be Vlatko Andonovski’s last chance to work with his selected Olympic squad before group stage play begins on the 21st.

The USWNT holds a 37-1-1 all-time record against Mexico, most recently cruising to a 4-0 victory in Olympic Qualifying in February 2020.

“These are games to work on the final details, to once again give our players a chance to play with their position groups and areas on the field and to make sure our fitness is in the right place heading into our pre-Olympic training camp,” Andonovski said.

“Mexico is a team that has larger ambitions as it prepares for the run-up to the 2023 Women’s World Cup so we know they will give us two tough tests, which is what we need to continue to sharpen our team before we leave for Japan.”

Before selecting the 18-player team to face Mexico and travel to Japan, Andonovski has a trio of friendlies next month to help shape the team before announcing his final squad in late June. The Americans will battle Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria in the 2021 WNT Summer Series from June 10-16 in Texas.

Having already lifted the SheBelieves Cup this year, the USWNT will look to add Olympic Gold to its trophy case. They kick-off Group G play against Sweden (July 21 in Tokyo), New Zealand (July 24 in Saitama) and Australia (July 17 in Kashima).