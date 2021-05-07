Yeferson Soteldo set to bring a needed spark to TFC's injury-hit attack

“He’s committed to running for the team,” Armas said of Soteldo. “As much as we talk about pressing and that dialogue, it’s still about meeting the demands and doing what’s required for the team. There are guys who run for themselves, then there are guys who run for the team. You can see even on a day like today, he’s committed to the team. He’s an exciting player, can’t wait for our supporters and MLS to see what he’s all about.”

Soteldo’s versatility and creativity makes him an eye-raising addition to the impressive list of Venezuelan talent joining MLS. Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez has quickly become one of the best in the league since his arrival in 2017 while Philadelphia Union midfielder Jose Martinez is developing into one of the top No. 6 options.

With TFC aiming to pick up several trophies in Armas’ first season in charge, Soteldo will need to be ready to hit the ground running. Saturday’s trip to face the New York Red Bulls will be Soteldo’s first opportunity of many with TFC this season, and the forward is excited to replicate the success of his international teammate Josef Martinez.

“It’s an honor to be a Designated Player, but I don’t see it as a pressure,” Soteldo said. “I wanted to come to MLS to make history. Josef Martinez is like my brother, I’ve seen the success he’s had. That’s what I want in Toronto.”