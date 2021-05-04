Zack Steffen and Manchester City reach UEFA Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League final will have at least one American in uniform, though Christian Pulisic will be hoping to make it two on Wednesday, after Zack Steffen’s Manchester City eliminated Paris Saint-Germain to book its place in the final.

Steffen was on the bench for City’s 2-0 victory over PSG on Tuesday, a result that gave the Premier League leaders a 4-1 aggregate victory to book the team’s first trip to the Champions League final.

Manchester City will face the winner of Wednesday’s Chelsea-Real Madrid semifinal in the May 29 final in Istanbul. Pulisic scored Chelsea’s goal in the 1-1 first-leg draw.

If Chelsea advances to the final, it would set up a final with a U.S. Men’s National Team player on each team. As thing stand, Steffen could become the first USMNT player to be in uniform for a UEFA Champions League final, and second to earn a UEFA Champions League winner’s medal.

Jovan Kirovski is the only USMNT player to earn a UEFA Champions League winner’s medal as part of Borussia Dortmund’s 1996-1997 team, though he was not in uniform for the final (he appeared in a pair of group stage matches).

Steffen has appeared in one Champions League match during Manchester City’s run to the final, starting in a group stage win against Marseille in December.