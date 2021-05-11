Zack Steffen, Manchester City clinch English Premier League title

Zack Steffen hasn’t played a major role for Manchester City in English Premier League play this season, but it hasn’t ruled him out of earning a medal with the Champions League finalists.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched their fifth league title in the past 10 years after Manchester United’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday. Steffen becomes the first U.S. Men’s National Team player to win the EPL title and will also have the chance to become a Champions League winner later this month.

Steffen has made 12 combined appearances for the Citizens this season, with one coming in the Premier League. The 26-year-old has only conceded six goals in his 1,080 minutes of action and has kept six clean sheets for the Premier League giants.

The Pennsylvania native already helped Man City win the League Cup after pitching a clean sheet in a 1-0 Finals win over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. Steffen also kept one clean sheet in the Champions League group stage, but did fall to Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals.

After heading out on loan last season with Fortuna Dusseldorf, Steffen has formed a strong 1-2 partnership with Ederson in Man City’s goalkeeping corps. Now he will look to play a part in the Citizens final three league matches before hoping to see his teammates bring home a first-ever UCL title in club history.

Man City will travel to Newcastle United on Friday in league action before concluding its schedule against Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton. The Citizens will face off with Chelsea in the Champions League Final on May 29th, looking to avenge back-to-back losses to the Blues in two separate competitions.