Cherundolo, Rampone headline 2021 National Soccer Hall of Fame class

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced the four members of its 2021 class with three players and one front office executive joining the legendary list.

U.S. National Team alumni Christie Pearce Rampone and Steve Cherundolo, four-time Major League Soccer champion Jaime Moreno and longtime MLS executive Kevin Payne all were voted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The quartet will be inducted at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on October 2

along with former U.S. Men’s National Team captain Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award Winner Andres Cantor, whose 2020 inductions were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cherundolo earned 87 caps and played in two World Cups for the USMNT over his 13-year international career,

The defender played 15 seasons in Germany for Hannover 96 and is the current head coach of USL side Las Vegas Lights.

Christie Pearce Rampone played in five World Cups for the USWNT during his 19-year international career. The New Jersey product earned 311 caps on the international level and played all of her professional seasons in the United States. She also played in four Olympic Games.

Moreno played in MLS for 15 seasons and was a Best XI selection five times, winning four MLS Cup titles during two stints with D.C. United. The Bolivian international also played in England, Colombia, and his native Bolivia during his club career and finished with nine goals in 75 caps for the Bolivian National Team.

Payne served as former president and general manager of Toronto FC while earning most of his achievements with D.C. United. During his 15 seasons with D.C. United, Payne watched as the team won four league championships and two U.S. Open Cup titles.

Payne is also chairman of the technical committee and board member for the U.S. Soccer Federation and vice chairman of the U.S. Soccer Foundation.