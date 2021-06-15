CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Preview: Canada battles Haiti, Panama takes on Curacao in decisive second legs

The final three spots in Concacaf’s eight-team final round of World Cup qualifying will be filled on Tuesday night, with two of the three clashes for those spots still very much up for grabs.

Canada carries a narrow advantage into the second leg of its series with Haiti, as the two sides set to meet in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois at Toyota Park. COVID restrictions are keeping Canada from hosting the second leg, but Les Rouge are still the heavy favorites to protect the one-goal lead it took in the first leg in Haiti.

Panama visits Curacao carrying a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, but Patrick Kluivurt’s Caribbean side has an away goal in the bank as they return home. Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room will look to keep the Canaleros off the board while Curacao looks to produce some goals at home.

The one playoff series that is all but decided is El Salvador’s clash with St. Kitts and Nevis. The Central Americans scored four away goals against the Caribbean side, and have all but secured their place in the final eight.

Here is a closer look at Tuesday’s Concacaf qualifying matchups:

Canada vs. Haiti (1-0 first leg)

8 p.m. ET, Paramount +

Canada may have a diminished home-field advantage, but an away goal from Cyle Larin in the first leg is helpful for Canada’s push to the second round of qualifying.

While Canada got the job done in the first leg, it wasn’t at its best. Alphonso Davies will look to have a much better showing this time around. Canada has plenty of in-form attacking options such as Larin and Jonathan David.

Curacao vs. Panama (1-2)

9:05 P.M. ET, Paramount +

Panama got the best of Curacao in the first leg with a 2-1 win, but that away goal for Curacao can help apply the pressure heading into this second leg.

Curacao’s defense has been strong during the group stage, while Panama has more attacking prowess with Gabriel Torres scoring four goals and Cecilio Waterman scoring three goals.

El Salvador vs. St. Kitts and Nevis (4-0)

9:05 P.M. ET, Paramount +

St. Kitts and Nevis excelled in the group stage, but it ran into a buzzsaw in El Salvador in the first leg of the knockout round. David Rugamas scored two goals in a 4-0 first-leg triumph for El Salvador, who returns home to finish the job here.

El Salvador has a very American feel to the squad, with former USMNT standout Hugo Perez serving as head coach, and former U.S. youth national team players Eriq Zavaleta and Josh Perez