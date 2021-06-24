Copa America 2021 Rewind: Brazil controversially beats Colombia, Peru storms back vs. Ecuador

Brazil was on the way to having its perfect start spoiled, but a controversial goal saw the team rally to a late victory.

A last-gasp goal gave Brazil a win over Colombia on Matchday 4 of Group B play at Copa America 2021 on Wednesday, but the game was overshadowed by a refereeing decision that helped spark the tournament host’s rally.

Elsewhere, Peru used a stellar showing from Gianluca Lapadula to storm back in an entertaining and open draw against Ecuador while Venezuela had the night off.

Here is how the fourth round of Group B games went, with a look at the updated table:

Ecuador 2, Peru 2

(Renato Tapia (OG) 23′, Ayrton Preciado 45+3′) — (Gianluca Lapadula 49′, Andre Carrillo 54′)

Gianluca Lapadula has been a fan favorite ever since he began playing for Peru last fall, and that sure is not changing after his latest performance.

Lapadula scored a goal and delivered an assist early in the second half to help Peru come from behind and tie Ecuador, 2-2. La Blanquirroja had fallen into a two-goal hole in the opening stanza at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, but Lapadula helped flip the script in the first nine minutes of action after the break.

Both teams had several chances to pull ahead after the game was knotted up, but they each failed to finish. La Tricolor‘s best opportunity came in the 55th minute when Damian Diaz had a look from in close that was stopped by the foot of Pedro Gallese while Yoshimar Yotun had a clipped, 91st-minute effort saved by Hernan Galindez.

And just like that we are TIED 🔥 Lapadula finds Andre Carrillo to level the score for Peru 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/yD2ffGYtZM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2021

Brazil 2, Colombia 1

(Roberto Firmino 78′, Casemiro 90+10′) — (Luis Diaz 10′)

A goal of the tournament candidate, a stirring comeback, and a dose of controversy. Those were just some of the elements in Brazil’s latest victory.

Brazil stayed perfect at Copa America 2021 with a 2-1 comeback win over Colombia that included a controversial refereeing decision. After an overhead kick from Colombia winger Luis Diaz opened the scoring early at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil pulled level on a sequence in the second half that saw the ball hit head official Nestor Pitana in the lead-up.

Pitana should have whistled for play to stop per the rules, but he allowed the 78th-minute attack to continue and La Verde-amarela scored through Roberto Firmino. An irate Colombia, playing its last game of the group stage, became further infuriated after Casemiro scored a winner deep in stoppage time. In spit of the defeat, Los Cafeteros secured advancement to the knockout rounds due to the earlier result.

GROUP B STANDINGS

1. Brazil……………9 pts……….+8 GD (Advanced)

2. Colombia……….4 pts……….-1 GD (Advanced)

3. Peru………………4 pts……….-3 GD

4. Ecuador…………2 pts……….-1 GD

5. Venezuela……..2 pts……….-3 GD