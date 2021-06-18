Copa America 2021 Rewind: Brazil hammers Peru, Venezuela holds Colombia

There is no stopping Brazil right now. Just ask Peru.

Matchday 2 in Group B at Copa America 2021 took place on Thursday, and tournament host Brazil extended its fine run of form with a lopsided win over Peru. Elsewhere, Venezuela used a determined performance that included some stellar goalkeeping to hold off Colombia in a stalemate while Ecuador had a bye.

This is how the second round of games in Group B went and what the table looks like now:

COLOMBIA 0, VENEZUELA 0

Venezuela might have remained shorthanded, but that did not stop the team from getting a hard-fought point vs. favored Colombia. In large part because of the impressive showing from goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez.

Venezuela and Colombia played to a goal-less draw in the day’s first match at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania, and it was Fariñez who shone bright with a standout performance in goal for La Vinotinto. The netminder made several big stops, including the denial of a bicycle-kick attempt from Mateus Uribe in the second half that could just prove to be the save of the competition.

Los Cafeteros were left frustrated despite bossing the game vs. a Venezuela side that is still depleted due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak that hit its camp. Making matters worse for Colombia was that it lost Luis Diaz to a red card in stoppage time.

Oh my 😳 Mateus Uribe was going for goal of the tournament on this one 👀

BRAZIL 4, PERU 0

(Alex Sandro 12′, Neymar 68′, Everton Ribeiro 89′, Richarlison 90+3′)

Brazil is on an absolute roll right now, and its latest victim was Peru.

Four different players found the back of the net as a dominant Brazil routed Peru by a 4-0 mark in the nightcap at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. Alex Sandro authored the winner12 minutes in, but Neymar, Everton Ribeiro, and Richarlison also got in on the fun with second-half goals.

Brazil was rarely threatened by Peru, but La Blanquirroja had a good opportunity in the 79th minute to make it 2-1. Alex Valera skied his shot from in close following a free kick, however, and La Verde-amarela went on to add two goals late.

¡Gooooooooool de Brasil! ⚽ Neymar saca el zapatazo y la manda a guardar. ¡El de siempre apareciendo para Brasil! 🔥 🇧🇷 2-0 🇵🇪

📺 TUDN y @univision

📲Síguelo aquí 👉 https://t.co/WvullekWz1 pic.twitter.com/lcjOwKl3wf — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 18, 2021

GROUP B STANDINGS

1. Brazil……………6 pts……….+7 GD

2. Colombia……….4 pts……….+1 GD

3. Venezuela……..1 pt……….-3 GD

4. Ecuador…………0 pts……….-1 GD

5. Peru………………0 pts……….-4 GD