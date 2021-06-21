Copa America 2021 Rewind: Peru shocks Colombia, Venezuela ties Ecuador late

The third round of action in Group B at Copa America 2021 was defined by surprises. Most notably Peru’s stunning win over Colombia.

Peru bounced back from a lopsided loss and picked up a shocking victory on Matchday 3, beating Colombia for the first time in 10 years with three MLS players involved in the action. Still-decimated Venezuela also produced an unexpected result thanks to a late goal vs. Ecuador. Meanwhile, tournament host Brazil had the night off.

Here is how the third set of Group B matches played out and the updated standings:

Venezuela 2, Ecuador 2

(Edson Castillo 51′, Ronald Hernandez 90+1′) — (Ayrton Preciado 39′, Gonzalo Plata 71′)

Do not look now, but Venezuela might just be inching closer to a place in the knockout rounds despite still having a team that has been ravaged by a recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Venezuela grabbed a late and dramatic draw with Ecuador in the early affair, using a stoppage-time goal from Ronald Hernandez to record a 2-2 draw. The striker scored La Vinotinto‘s second equalizer of the game in the 91st minute at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro by latching onto a precise long ball and heading it into the back of the net.

Ecuador miss a chance to earn its first three points of the competition after failing to protect two different leads. Ayrton Preciado and Gonzalo Plata each tallied for La Tricolor, but Edson Castillo found the first leveler before Hernandez proved the hero late in Venezuela’s second straight stalemate.

Colombia 1, Peru 2

(Miguel Borja (penalty) 53′) — (Sergio Peña 17′, Yerry Mina (OG) 64′)

After a decade of waiting, Peru has finally beaten Colombia again.

Peru defeated Colombia, 2-1, at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania in the late game thanks to an own goal in the second half from Yerry Mina. Colombia had canceled out Sergio Peña’s opener for La Blanquirroja with a penalty from Miguel Borja in the 53rd minute, but Mina inadvertently pushed the decisive ball into the back of net 11 minutes later.

Peru still needed one big save from Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the late stages to come out on top, but the nation that also had New York City FC centerback Alexander Callens and San Jose Earthquakes left back Marcos Lopez in the starting lineup held on to grab its first win over Los Cafeteros in 10 years. Peru’s last triumph over the familiar foe came in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2011.

GROUP B STANDINGS

1. Brazil……………6 pts……….+7 GD

2. Colombia……….4 pts……….0 GD

3. Peru………………3 pts……….-3 GD

4. Venezuela……..2 pts……….-3 GD

5. Ecuador…………1 pt……….-1 GD