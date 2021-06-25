Copa America 2021 Rewind: Uruguay topples Bolivia, Paraguay shuts out Chile

The picture of Group A at Copa America 2021 came more into focus on Thursday, with the two final nations securing places in the knockout rounds.

Uruguay and Paraguay joined Argentina and Chile in punching tickets to the quarterfinals while Bolivia was eliminated on Matchday 4. Both Uruguay and Paraguay advanced after coming out victorious in the latest round of action, with the former side blanking Bolivia and the latter defeating Chile while birthday boy Lionel Messi and Argentina enjoyed a bye.

Here is how the fourth set of games in Group A went, with updated standings:

Bolivia 0, Uruguay 2

(Carlos Lampe (OG) 40′, Edinson Cavani 79′)

Uruguay was far from clinical in front of goal, but nonetheless a place in the knockout rounds awaits after a shutout victory.

Uruguay misfired its way to a 2-0 win over Bolivia in the early match at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. The decisive strike came five minutes before halftime via an own goal from Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe after a poor cutoff attempt from Jairo Quinteros, and Edinson Cavani added an insurance tally in the second half.

La Celeste finished with 22 shots, but only put seven on target in a game that gave the team its first three points and a spot in the quarterfinals. La Verde, meanwhile, was left winless in the tournament and without any possibility to advance following the result of the nightcap.

There it is! Cavani breaks through for Uruguay 💪🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/q95rXyV9WX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2021

Chile 0, Paraguay 2

(Braian Samudio 33′, Miguel Almiron (penalty) 57′)

Paraguay just got back to winning ways, and a former Atlanta United attacker played a significant part in that.

Miguel Almiron and Braian Samudio scored on each side of halftime as Paraguay blanked Chile at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia. Samudio scored the winner for La Albirroja with a header in the 33rd minute while Almiron added a second goal after converting a penalty in the 57th.

Chile thought it should have been awarded a spot kick later in the second half, but none was given even after the use of VAR. La Roja had the lion’s share of possession in its final group-stage game, but only managed to put one shot on frame.

GROUP A STANDINGS

1. Argentina……………7 pts……….+2 GD (Advanced)

2. Paraguay………..……6 pts……….+3 GD (Advanced)

3. Chile……………………5 pts……….-1 GD (Advanced)

4. Uruguay…………….…4 pts……….+1 GD (Advanced)

5. Bolivia…………………..0 pts……….-5 GD (Eliminated)