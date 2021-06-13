Copa America Preview: Top Matches to Watch

The 2021 Copa America has a new format for the group stage, and with that will come more games — several of which you will not want to miss.

The 47th edition of CONMEBOL’s tournament begins on Sunday, kicking off the 20 group-stage matches that will take place this summer. There are plenty of mouth-watering fixtures, too, including Argentina vs. Chile in a rematch of the fiery 2019 third-place showdown, star-studded host nation Brazil taking on a potent Colombia, and more.

Here are the five group games at the 2021 Copa America you should circle on your calendars:

Colombia vs. Ecuador (June 13, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 2)

Colombia’s 6-1 defeat to Ecuador in World Cup Qualifying led to former head coach Carlos Queiroz’s exit, and Los Cafeteros start the tournament and Group B play with an opportunity to get revenge on this young, athletic, and energetic Ecuador side.

Argentina vs. Chile (June 14, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

The first game of Group A will see Lionel Messi and Argentina face off vs. Arturo Vidal and Chile in a rematch of the chippy third-placed game that took place two summers ago. This game will once again reacquaint the two foes, who know each other well after having locked horns in the finals of the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas.

Argentina vs. Uruguay (June 18, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 2)

Messi, Luis Suarez, Lautaro Martinez, Edison Cavani. The stars will be out for this encounter, which will surely be an intense showdown that may very well determine who comes out on top of Group A.

Uruguay vs. Chile (June 21, 5 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

Suarez and Vidal headline this Matchday 4 meeting between two sides with very distinct styles, and the stars could very well end up making the difference given how combative the teams are.

Brazil vs. Colombia (June 23, 8 p.m., Fox Sports 1)

This might just be the best match of the Copa America bunch, if not all of June. Both teams are littered with talent at almost every position, making for sizzling individual match-ups like Neymar vs. Yerry Mina, Duvan Zapata vs. Marquinhos, and Juan Cuadrado vs. Casemiro. What’s more, the winner of this Matchday 5 clash could wind up taking Group B so the level should be high.