Copa America Rewind: Ecuador ties Brazil, Peru beats Venezuela

Brazil’s perfect run is over, and that is thanks to an Ecuador side that just secured advancement.

Group B action at Copa America 2021 came to a close on Sunday night after the last two teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinals. Ecuador did so via a stalemate with tournament host Brazil, which had beaten every nation it faced to this point, while Peru eliminated Venezuela and moved on in the competition with a slim victory.

Colombia, which had already locked up a spot in the knockout rounds, had the day off.

Here is how Matchday 5 in Group B went, including the updated and final standings:

Brazil 1, Ecuador 1

(Eder Militao 37′) — (Angel Mena 53′)

Ecuador is still alive in the competition, and that came at the expense of Brazil’s flawless start.

Ecuador used a second-half goal from Angel Mena to play Brazil to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Goiania. Brazil had initially taken the lead through a nicely-headed finish from Eder Militao in the first half, but Mena fired home the equalizer eight minutes after the break to give Ecuador a sorely-needed point.

The hard-fought draw did not end La Tricolor‘s run of Copa America games without a win vs. a CONMEBOL nation, but it ensured the team finished in fourth place. La Verde-amarela, meanwhile, was already assured the top spot in the table after winning its previous three group matches by a combined score of 9-1.

ECUADOR TIES IT 🇪🇨 They come up with a huge second half goal against Brazil and keep their Copa America hopes alive

Venezuela 0, Peru 1

(Andre Carrillo 48′)

It was not pretty, but Peru is through while Venezuela is not.

Andre Carrillo scored in the 48th minute and that was enough for Peru to grab a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a tight affair at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia. Carrillo netted via a powerful finish from in close after a corner kick from the left saw the ball ricochet into his path.

Both sides had golden chances to opening the scoring in the first half, but Yoshimar Yotun fired a glorious look over the crossbar in the 13th minute before Sergio Cordova sent a rebounded header from inside the six-yard box wide five mutes later. The win clinched second place for La Blanquirroja while dooming La Vinotinto into an early exit.

¡Goooooooooool de Perú! ⚽💥

André Carrillo se encontró pelota en el área y la mandó al fondo de la red 👏🏻 🇻🇪 0-1 🇵🇪

📺 @Galavision

👉 https://t.co/uEcTquliCY pic.twitter.com/CGx4uU6pMw — TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 27, 2021

GROUP B STANDINGS

1. Brazil……………9 pts……….+8 GD (Advanced)

2. Peru………………7 pts……….-2 GD (Advanced)

3. Colombia……….4 pts……….-1 GD (Advanced)

4. Ecuador…………3 pts……….-1 GD (Advanced)

5. Venezuela……..2 pts……….-4 GD (Eliminated)