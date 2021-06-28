England-Germany headlines This Week's Soccer on TV and Online

The intensity of Euro 2020 will go up another notch as the round of 16 reaches its completion by Tuesday leading to quarterfinal matchups beginning on Saturday.

A heavy-hitting matchup between Germany and England headlines the final day of round of 16 matches on Tuesday with the Ukraine meeting Sweden in a battle for the last quarterfinal spot.

The Three Lions have yet to hit their stride in the tournament despite finishing at the top of Group D with 7 points. Star striker Harry Kane is without a goal through three group stage games and England as a team has scored just 2 goals.

Germany on the other hand is coming off a mixed performance in the group stage despite finishing second in the ‘Group of Death’. The Germans began group play with a 1-0 loss to France, but rebounded with a 4-2 victory over Portugal before drawing 2-2 with Hungary.

In the battle of countries with Blue and Yellow flags, Sweden comes in as the favorite over the Ukraine who finished in third in Group C.

In Copa America there is a doubleheader on Monday night with Uruguay taking on Paraguay and Argentina facing Bolivia to round out play in Group A.

Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

England vs Germany – Two of the most esteemed nations in international soccer face off with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs. Which team be able to respond from their group stage struggles? Croatia vs Spain – In a battle of second place finishers in their respective groups, Croatia will be without star player Ivan Rakitic after he tested positive for COVID-19, but the Spanish have not clicked yet. France vs Switzerland – The 2018 World Cup winners face off against a Swiss side that struggled to score goals in the group stage and will be tasked with shutting down a loaded French attack. USA vs Mexico – The U.S. Women’s National Team continues their preparation for the Olympics with a friendly against Mexico. Mexico vs. Panama – In a friendly tune-up prior to the Gold Cup, the Mexico Men’s National team faces Panama in Nashville, TN.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday:

Euro 2020

12:00 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV – Croatia vs Spain

3:00 p.m. – ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV – France vs Switzerland

Copa America

8:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, – Uruguay vs Paraguay

8:00 p.m. – Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN TV – Bolivia vs Argentina

Tuesday

Euro 2020

12:00 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV– England vs Germany

3:00 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV – TUDN USA – Sweden vs Ukraine

Usl championship

10:30 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App – Oakland Roots vs San Diego Loyal

Wednesday

INTERNATIONAL Friendlies:

9:00 p.m. fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision Now – Mexico vs Panama

USL Championship:

7:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Loudoun United vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

8:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Birmingham Legion vs Atlanta United II

8:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Rio Grande Valley vs El Paso Locomotive

10:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Real Monarchs vs New Mexico United

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A:

3:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Fortaleza vs Chapecoense

6:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Bahia vs América Mineiro

6:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Internacional vs Palmeiras

7:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Santos vs Sport Recife

7:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Fluminense vs Atletico-PR

8:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Juventude vs Grêmio SPO Internacional

8:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Corinthians vs São Paulo

Canadian Premier League

7:00 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, One Soccer – Valour vs HFX Wanderers

10:00 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, One Soccer – Atletico Ottawa vs Calvary

Thursday

Women’s international friendly

7:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV – USA vs Mexico

Major League Soccer

9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Fox Deportes – Austin FC vs Portland Timbers

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A:

3:00 p.m. Paramount+ – RB Bragantino vs Ceara

6:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Atlético Mineiro vs Atlético Goianiense

7:00 p.m. Paramount+ – Cuiaba vs Flamengo

USL Championship:

9:00 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN App – Colorado Springs vs Orange County SC

Canadian Premier League

5:00 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, One Soccer, fuboTV– York 9 vs Pacific

8:00 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, One Soccer, fuboTV– Forge vs Edmonton

Friday

Euro 2020:

12:00 p.m. EPSN, ESPN App, fuboTV – winner of France/Switzerland vs winner of Spain/Croatia

3:00 p.m. ESPN, ESPN App, fuboTV – Belgium vs Italy

Copa America:

5:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, TUDN, fuboTV – Quarterfinal 1: 2nd place in Group B vs 3rd place in Group A

8:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, TUDN, fuboTV – Quarterfinal 2: 1st place in Group A vs 4th place in Group B

Gold Cup Qualifying Rounds

4:30 p.m. Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV – Haiti vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

7:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Bermuda vs Barbados

9:30 p.m. Fox Sports 2, fuboTV – Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat

NWSL:

7:00 p.m. Paramount+ – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Kansas City NWSL

7:30 p.m. Twitch – Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars

8:30 p.m. Paramount+ – Houston Dash vs OL Reign

USL Championship:

7:00 p.m. ESPN+ – New York Red Bulls II vs Miami FC

7:30 p.m. ESPN+ – Charleston Battery vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

8:00 p.m. ESPN+ – Sporting KC II vs Louisville City

8:30 p.m. ESPN+ – OKC Energy vs FC Tulsa