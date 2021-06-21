The hottest topic in Euro 2020 action remains Group F, the ‘Group of Death’.

As the group stage come to a close, France leads the pack but has no room for comfort with a one-point lead over Germany and next opponent Portugal.

Plenty will be learned on Wednesday when the defending World Cup champions clash with the defending Euro champions – and safety is on the line with Germany’s favorable matchup with Hungary likely to catapult Jogi Löw’s squad into second place.

Things could also get mixed up in Group D on Tuesday. Leaders England and Czech Republic do battle. A stalemate clinches advancement for both, but a loss leaves the door open for Croatia or Scotland to move into second if one can out up a lopsided scoreline in their contest.

In South America, Brazil and Argentina lead their respective groups in Copa America action, while teams like Uruguay and Colombia find themselves desperate for wins after some disappointing group-stage results.

This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. Portugal vs France – This heavyweight battle will dictate how the group of death shakes out.

2. Germany vs Hungary – Hungary can play spoiler and fight to stay alive with a big win, and if they can hold France to a draw, they should have the confidence to go after the desperately-needed win.

3. Brazil vs. Colombia – Brazil has looked unstoppable in its early Copa America matches, and will now face a desperate Colombia side in need of a win.

4. Czech Republic vs England – A tie ensures both will advance from Group D. There will be no gentleman’s agreements for the game, and the possible loser could be facing Euro elimination.

5. Chile vs. Uruguay – Luis Suarez and Uruguay will be looking to avoid a two-loss start to their Copa America, while Chile can secure its place in the knockout rounds with a win.

This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online

Monday

Euro 2020

12 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- Ukraine vs Austria

12 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- North Macedonia vs Netherlands

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Russia vs Denmark

3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Finland vs Belgium

Copa América

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes Uruguay vs Chile

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Argentina vs Paraguay

Brasileirão

7 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Mineiro vs Chapecoense

Tuesday

Major League Soccer

7:30 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes

Euro 2020

3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Croatia vs Scotland

3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- Czech Republic vs England

National Women’s Soccer League

10 p.m. -Twitch- OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars

Primera B Nacional

4:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Quilmes vs Chacarita Juniors

8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Gimnasia Jujuy vs Deportivo Riestra

Primera B Nacional (Argentina)

2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- JJ Urquiza vs Sacachispas

USL Championship

9 p.m. -ESPN+- Austin Bold vs Colorado Springs

Wednesday

Euro 2020

12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Sweden vs Poland

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Slovakia vs Spain

3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Germany vs Hungary

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal vs France

Major League Soccer

7 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New England vs New York Red Bulls

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- NYCFC vs Atlanta United

7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew

8 p.m. -ESPN+- Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati

8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Minnesota United vs Austin FC

8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Montreal Impact vs D.C. United

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Nashville SC vs Toronto FC

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers

10 p.m. -ESPN+- Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LAFC vs Dallas

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy

Copa América

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Ecuador vs Peru

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Brazil vs Colombia

National Women’s Soccer League

2 p.m. -Paramount+- Kansas City NWSL vs Orlando Pride

7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs North Carolina Courage

Primera B Nacional (Argentina)

1 p.m. -fuboTV- All Boys vs Independiente Rivadavia

3 p.m. -fuboTV- Tigre vs Atlanta

Brasileirão

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Flamengo vs Fortaleza

6 p.m. -Paramount+- São Paulo vs Cuiabá

6 p.m. -Paramount+- RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Fluminense

USL Championship

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+- Miami FC vs Birmingham Legion

8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Sporting Kansas City II

10 p.m. -ESPN+- Tacoma Defiance vs Real Monarchs

10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy II vs Orange County SC

USL League One

7 p.m. Toronto II vs Tormenta

7 p.m. -ESPN+- Greenville Triumph vs Forward Madison

Thursday

Copa América

5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Bolivia vs Uruguay

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Chile vs Paraguay

Brasileirão

3 p.m. -Paramount+- América Mineiro vs Juventude

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Ceará vs Atlético Mineiro

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Corinthians vs Sport Recife

6 p.m. -Paramount+- Chapecoense vs Internacional

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Grêmio vs Santos

8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Bahia vs Athletico-PR