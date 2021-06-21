The hottest topic in Euro 2020 action remains Group F, the ‘Group of Death’.
As the group stage come to a close, France leads the pack but has no room for comfort with a one-point lead over Germany and next opponent Portugal.
Plenty will be learned on Wednesday when the defending World Cup champions clash with the defending Euro champions – and safety is on the line with Germany’s favorable matchup with Hungary likely to catapult Jogi Löw’s squad into second place.
Things could also get mixed up in Group D on Tuesday. Leaders England and Czech Republic do battle. A stalemate clinches advancement for both, but a loss leaves the door open for Croatia or Scotland to move into second if one can out up a lopsided scoreline in their contest.
In South America, Brazil and Argentina lead their respective groups in Copa America action, while teams like Uruguay and Colombia find themselves desperate for wins after some disappointing group-stage results.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to sign up for your free trial of fuboTV and ESPN+ for all your soccer streaming needs.
Here are This Week’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this week:
This Week’s Top 5 Matches to Watch
1. Portugal vs France – This heavyweight battle will dictate how the group of death shakes out.
2. Germany vs Hungary – Hungary can play spoiler and fight to stay alive with a big win, and if they can hold France to a draw, they should have the confidence to go after the desperately-needed win.
3. Brazil vs. Colombia – Brazil has looked unstoppable in its early Copa America matches, and will now face a desperate Colombia side in need of a win.
4. Czech Republic vs England – A tie ensures both will advance from Group D. There will be no gentleman’s agreements for the game, and the possible loser could be facing Euro elimination.
5. Chile vs. Uruguay – Luis Suarez and Uruguay will be looking to avoid a two-loss start to their Copa America, while Chile can secure its place in the knockout rounds with a win.
This Week’s Soccer on TV and Online
Monday
Euro 2020
12 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- Ukraine vs Austria
12 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- North Macedonia vs Netherlands
3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV- Russia vs Denmark
3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Finland vs Belgium
Copa América
5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes Uruguay vs Chile
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Argentina vs Paraguay
Brasileirão
7 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Mineiro vs Chapecoense
Tuesday
Major League Soccer
7:30 p.m. -fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás- Orlando City vs San Jose Earthquakes
Euro 2020
3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Croatia vs Scotland
3 p.m. -ESPN, ESPN2, fuboTV- Czech Republic vs England
National Women’s Soccer League
10 p.m. -Twitch- OL Reign vs Chicago Red Stars
Primera B Nacional
4:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Quilmes vs Chacarita Juniors
8:10 p.m. -fuboTV- Gimnasia Jujuy vs Deportivo Riestra
Primera B Nacional (Argentina)
2:10 p.m. -fuboTV- JJ Urquiza vs Sacachispas
USL Championship
9 p.m. -ESPN+- Austin Bold vs Colorado Springs
Wednesday
Euro 2020
12 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Sweden vs Poland
12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Slovakia vs Spain
3 p.m. -ESPN2, fuboTV- Germany vs Hungary
3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Portugal vs France
Major League Soccer
7 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- New England vs New York Red Bulls
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- NYCFC vs Atlanta United
7:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Philadelphia Union vs Columbus Crew
8 p.m. -ESPN+- Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati
8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Minnesota United vs Austin FC
8 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Montreal Impact vs D.C. United
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Nashville SC vs Toronto FC
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+, fuboTV- Sporting Kansas City vs Colorado Rapids
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Seattle Sounders FC vs Real Salt Lake
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LAFC vs Dallas
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- Vancouver Whitecaps vs LA Galaxy
Copa América
5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Ecuador vs Peru
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV- Brazil vs Colombia
National Women’s Soccer League
2 p.m. -Paramount+- Kansas City NWSL vs Orlando Pride
7:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Racing Louisville FC vs North Carolina Courage
Primera B Nacional (Argentina)
1 p.m. -fuboTV- All Boys vs Independiente Rivadavia
3 p.m. -fuboTV- Tigre vs Atlanta
Brasileirão
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Flamengo vs Fortaleza
6 p.m. -Paramount+- São Paulo vs Cuiabá
6 p.m. -Paramount+- RB Bragantino vs Palmeiras
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Atlético Goianiense vs Fluminense
USL Championship
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Charlotte Independence vs Charleston Battery
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN+- Miami FC vs Birmingham Legion
8:30 p.m. -ESPN+- OKC Energy vs Sporting Kansas City II
10 p.m. -ESPN+- Tacoma Defiance vs Real Monarchs
10:30 p.m. -ESPN+- LA Galaxy II vs Orange County SC
USL League One
7 p.m. Toronto II vs Tormenta
7 p.m. -ESPN+- Greenville Triumph vs Forward Madison
Thursday
Copa América
5 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Bolivia vs Uruguay
8 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Chile vs Paraguay
Brasileirão
3 p.m. -Paramount+- América Mineiro vs Juventude
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Ceará vs Atlético Mineiro
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Corinthians vs Sport Recife
6 p.m. -Paramount+- Chapecoense vs Internacional
8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Grêmio vs Santos
8:30 p.m. -Paramount+- Bahia vs Athletico-PR
Comments