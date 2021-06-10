Euro 2020 headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV and Online

The battle to dethrone Portugal as the champion of Europe is finally on.

A year after initially scheduled to take place, the 2020 European Championships kick off this weekend and a week of tune-up games last week should see the top sides at their very best.

England only managed to take 1-0 victories over Romania and Austria last week, which could be satisfying results for a lesser team. They take on 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia on Sunday, and will need to hit a new gear if they plan on making any real noise in the tournament.

High-flying Belgium was relatively quiet and if they were vulnerable against Greece, Russia should like their odds to challenge for an upset victory.

Elsewhere, Copa America kicks off on Sunday. Brazil has looked like world-beaters in CONMEBOL action and begin their quest to defend the title for a third-consecutive time.

Here are This Weekend’s Top Matches to Watch, along with a look at the full rundown of the soccer viewing options available this weekend:

This Weekend’s Top 5 Matches to Watch

1. England vs Croatia – The Three Lions open up their Euro campaign with a healthy test against a Croatian side which has sputtered in its last few competitions.

2. Belgium vs Russia – Belgium tops the current FIFA World Rankings and will look to have Russia covered. Anything less than a perfect performance will incite a major shakeup.

3. Haiti vs. Canada – The Canadians have impressed in their World Cup Qualifier campaign so far. Can they check the final box and beat Hati to advance further?

4. Brazil vs Venezuela – After dominating the CONMEBOL WCQ competition, the Brazilians shift gears to their Copa America campaign opener.

5. USWNT vs Jamaica – Sorting out the Olympic 18 selections remains the objective for the Americans, and time is ticking with the tournament just six weeks away. Sunday’s lineup should leave some clues on head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s thinking.

This Weekend’s Soccer on TV and Online

Friday

EURO 2020

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Turkey vs Italy

Primera B Nacional

1 p.m. –fuboTV– Ferro Carril Oeste vs Brown de Adrogué

3 p.m. –fuboTV– All Boys vs Barracas Central

5 p.m. –fuboTV – Temperley vs Nueva Chicago

USL Championship

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Loudoun United

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Las Vegas Lights vs San Antonio

Saturday

EURO 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Wales vs Switzerland

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Denmark vs Finland

3 p.m. -ABC, fuboTV, ESPN3- Belgium vs Russia

World Cup Qualifying

4 p.m. -Paramount+- St. Kitts and Nevis vs El Salvador

5 p.m. -Paramount+- Haiti vs Canada

7:05 p.m. -Paramount+- Panama vs Curaçao

Major League Soccer

3 p.m. –ESPN+– Sporting Kansas City vs Austin FC

Australian A-League

5:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Macarthur

1:05 a.m. –ESPN+– Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United

Women’s International Friendly

1 a.m. –fuboTV , TUDN.com- Japan vs Mexico

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Miami FC

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charleston Battery vs New York RB II

7:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Louisville City vs Memphis 901

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Rio Grande Valley vs Real Monarchs

8:30 p.m. –ESPN+– OKC Energy vs Birmingham Legion

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– New Mexico United vs Austin Bold

9:30 p.m. –ESPN+– El Paso Locomotive vs Colorado Springs

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Orange County SC vs Oakland Roots

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– San Diego Loyal vs LA Galaxy II

10:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Phoenix Rising vs Tacoma Defiance

USL League One

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Union Omaha vs New England II

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Forward Madison vs Richmond Kickers

10 p.m. –ESPN+– Tucson vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

Sunday

EURO 2020

9 a.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– England vs Croatia

12 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Austria vs North Macedonia

3 p.m. -ESPN, fuboTV– Netherlands vs Ukraine

Women’s International Friendly

10 p.m. –fuboTV– United States vs Jamaica

Copa América

5 p.m. -FOX Network, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Brazil vs Venezuela

8 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA- Colombia vs Ecuador

USL Championship

7 p.m. –ESPN+– Charlotte Independence vs Hartford Athletic

USL League One

7 p.m. –ESPN+– North Texas vs Greenville Triumph

8 p.m. –ESPN+– Tormenta vs Toronto II